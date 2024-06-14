8 Things Often Overlooked When Buying A Home

When you’re in the process of buying a home, the excitement can sometimes overshadow important considerations.

It’s easy to get caught up in the aesthetics of a property, but there are several crucial factors that can impact your long-term satisfaction and financial wellbeing.

Here are eight things often overlooked when buying a home, ensuring you make a well-informed decision.

Future Development Plans

One of the first things you should investigate is the future development plans for the area. Many homebuyers focus solely on the property without considering the surrounding neighbourhood’s potential changes.

Upcoming construction projects, changes in zoning laws, or planned commercial developments can significantly impact the property’s value and your living conditions. It’s worth checking with the local council or planning authority to see what’s on the horizon.

Neighbourhood Noise Levels

The tranquillity of a neighbourhood can be deceiving if you only visit during the day. It’s essential to check the area at different times, including evenings and weekends.

This will give you a true sense of the noise levels from traffic, nearby businesses, or neighbours.

Local Amenities and Services

Proximity to essential amenities such as schools, hospitals, grocery stores, and public transport can significantly affect your daily convenience and long-term satisfaction.

When considering a property, think about your lifestyle and how accessible these services are. Even if you don’t have children, good local schools can boost property values.

Home Inspection Thoroughness

A standard home inspection might miss critical issues such as mould, radon, or asbestos. Investing in specialised inspections for potential problems based on the home’s age, location, and construction type is worthwhile. These issues can be costly and dangerous if not addressed promptly.

Utility Costs and Efficiency

Understanding the efficiency of heating, cooling, and insulation in a home can provide insights into future utility bills. Ask the current owners for previous utility bills and check the energy efficiency ratings of major appliances and systems.

Poor insulation and outdated systems can lead to high energy costs, which is something you might want to factor into your budget.

Home Surveys

When considering all these factors, don’t forget the importance of a thorough survey. Understanding a homebuyers survey cost and investing in a comprehensive survey can uncover potential issues that might not be immediately visible.

This small investment can save you a significant amount of money and stress in the long run.

Resale Value

While finding your dream home is the primary goal, it’s essential to consider the property’s resale value. Factors influencing this include location, local market trends, and the overall condition of the property.

Even if you plan to stay long-term, circumstances can change, and you might need to sell. A property with strong resale potential can offer financial security and peace of mind.

Environmental Factors

Natural hazards like flooding, earthquakes, and hurricanes can affect both safety and insurance costs. Researching the area’s history of natural disasters and checking flood zones and soil stability reports can provide essential insights.

These environmental factors can influence your insurance premiums and the safety of your home, so it’s important to be well-informed.