Jemma Simpson receives Prince’s Trust Award

Jemma Simpson, 32 from Belfast, has been named as the winner of an award from The Prince’s Trust after setting up her own successful recruitment company during the pandemic.

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community. Jemma scooped the Ulster Bank Enterprise Award, recognising the achievements of young people who have taken part in The Trust’s Enterprise course and then developed a successful business.

“I have so much more self-confidence than I used to … I am more satisfied with life than I dreamed I could be.” Despite a rocky start in life, Jemma realised her own potential after being made redundant during the pandemic and is now running a successful, inclusive recruitment company, Diverse Talent.

“I faced many challenges growing up. We moved house a lot and, before I was 16 years old, I’d lived in multiple places including a women’s aid refuge. As the eldest child, I felt a lot of responsibility to look after my Mum and siblings. School wasn’t a priority of mine and when I left at 16 I didn’t have much to show for it. From a very young age, my ambition was to create a better life for myself and my family.

“I got my first job at 17 years old but it required a huge change to my lifestyle. I ended up leaving the family home and living on my own. Looking back, I probably wasn’t mentally ready for it, but I had no other option. However, I pushed myself to shake off my past and focus on my career and what makes me happy. It wasn’t until my mid-twenties that I began to accept my sexuality. It was a process that took time, but I’m so proud of where I am now in my life.

“I put a lot of time and work into focusing on myself and healing from past experiences, and working in (what I thought was) my dream job. But then Covid hit, and everything changed when I was made redundant. This was a difficult time and I started to plan what to do next.

“I wanted to complete a CIPD course to become a certified HR professional and The Prince’s Trust offered me financial support with the course fee. They also provided insight into the other ways they could help, including the Enterprise programme.

“Having worked in the recruitment industry for over 10 years, I’ve dreamt of starting a recruitment company specialising in hiring candidates into STEM jobs and matching them with companies that prioritised equity, diversity and inclusion. However, I had never acted on the idea because I was nervous when it came to understanding both the legality and HMRC-related responsibilities. The Prince’s Trust helped me to understand business operations, which included writing a business plan, creating a cashflow and product marketing.”

Jemma has now moved the business into premises in Belfast City Centre and employs a team to cope with demand. She is passionate about helping people find roles with ethical employers that are good places to work. Diverse Talent also sponsors a local football team called Belfast Blaze FC – Northern Ireland’s only LGBTQIA+ football team. Her company regularly hosts networking events, raises awareness of equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace and is a respected recruitment group within the industry.

“I have so much more self-confidence than I used to and want to make a positive change in the recruitment industry. I’m excited about what the future holds and we’re now in motion to expand Diverse Talent across the UK. I am more satisfied with life than I dreamed I could be.”

On winning the Ulster Bank Enterprise Award, Jemma said: “I feel so fortunate to have come across The Prince’s Trust. They’ve helped me create my dream business and, in doing so, have allowed me to give back to the community too.”

John Ferris, Entrepreneur Development Manager at Ulster Bank said: “We’re delighted to be back again this year as the proud sponsor of The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Award, and to celebrate Jemma as this year’s winner in Northern Ireland. It is great to see Jemma thrive with such great purpose having overcome so many challenges as a young entrepreneur – a truly deserving winner!”

TK Maxx and Homesense (TJX Europe) have been partners of The Prince’s Trust since 2013 and are one of The Trust’s largest delivery partners of the Get into Retail programme. This is a two to six week course that develops young people’s skills in the retail sector and supports them into positive outcomes in retail. TJX has also supported the Prince’s Trust Achieve programme since 2016, working with schools across the UK to build the confidence and teamwork skills of young people as they prepare for life after education.

Youth charity The Prince’s Trust gives young people the skills and confidence to get their lives on track. Three in four young people helped by The Prince’s Trust move into work, training or education.