Customising Alloy Wheels

If you have opted for alloy wheels on your car, you almost certainly have a strong aesthetic sense of style that you want to carry over to your vehicle. But alloy wheels are not just pretty – more on that to follow – they are also much lighter than steel wheels, which can mean that you see an improvement in your fuel consumption and your car's responsiveness when driving. So, there are many reasons to choose alloy wheels, apart from their robust good looks – why not think about the following customisation options too? You have already invested in alloys, why not invest a little more?

Colour Options

You can get alloy wheels that contrast with your car – a bright red set of alloys will make a black car look striking, for example – or you can choose to exactly match the shade of your car for a seamless sleekness that is sure to catch the eye of anyone who sees you driving along in your vehicle. Unlike in the early days of motoring when Henry Ford famously agreed that a customer could have a car in any colour as long as it was black, or even the sixties and seventies when there was a limited range of automotive paint colours, today, if a paint colour exists, you will be able to paint your car that colour and match the alloys to it as precisely as you like. So remember to register any changes of colour with the DVSA, however, as you might find yourself the subject of many police checks if not!

Designs

The other – and chief – aesthetic appeal of alloys is that they can look amazing, with a huge variety of designs, from futuristic geometrics to ornate swirls to homages to your favourite superhero. These designs are thoroughly tested to ensure that they do not weaken the alloys and, if possible, actually make them stronger. Enhance the intricacy of your chosen design by picking out shading and layers in different colours for a truly mesmerising look that works when the car is parked as well as when it is in motion.

Extras

When customising your wheels, don’t forget that there are a lot of options available to you – just silver-grey has a range of options from bright and shiny chrome to matt anthracite to gunmetal grey and everything in between. Every colour has a similar tonal range, and you can add metallic notes, texture the paint (think little pieces of glitter in the paint to add a tactile note to your alloys) and have your alloys customised exactly the way you like them. It is the perfect touch to make your vehicle the car of your dreams.