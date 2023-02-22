Victims of Crime Commissioner urges victims to complain when rights not met

Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Victims of Crime has called for more victims to complain when their rights and entitlements are not being met by the criminal justice system.

Speaking on European Day for Victims of Crime, Commissioner Designate Geraldine Hanna has encouraged victims of crime, particularly when there is a failure by an agency to comply with the Northern Ireland Victim Charter, to complain if they do not receive their minimum set of entitlements as a victim and help improve the system and procedures for future victims.

The Commissioner, who was appointed by former Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA in June 2022, is reminding victims that the office of the Commissioner for Victims of Crime can offer them advice on how to make a complaint.

The Commissioner can advise victims on which of the several independent agencies of the criminal justice system victims should make their complaint to, including the Public Prosecution Service and the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service. Individuals can also copy the office of the Commissioner for Victims of Crime into their complaint and correspondence with the agency thereafter for further support.

European Day for Victims of Crime

European Day for Victims of Crime recognises and marks the over 75 million people across Europe who fall victim to crimes every year. The NI Victim Charter was introduced in 2015 and sets out entitlements and services that victims of crime in Northern Ireland can expect to receive from a range of service providers.

Commissioner Designate, Geraldine Hanna said: “As Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime in Northern Ireland, it is my priority to see victims treated with dignity and respect by all criminal justice agencies here. This is why I want to encourage anyone who feels that they have been let down to submit a complaint.

“It is my job to ensure that victims’ voices are heard and that they feel empowered to demand their rights. I want all victims to know that it is their right to complain if the service they receive falls below standard. I would encourage all victims of crime to familiarise themselves with the Northern Ireland Victim Charter which outlines the entitlements and services that all victims should expect to receive from a range of service providers.

“It is extremely important that victims are aware of how they should make a complaint, and who they should make a complaint to.. The short animation which we are launching today helps explain how our office can help and assist victims throughout this journey. All complaints can help improve the system for future victims, providing us with the data to identify trends and recommend improvements. As Commissioner I am eager to hear from victims about their experiences, either positive or negative of the criminal justice system so that I can work to inform policy and legislative changes for the future.”