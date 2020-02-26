Iced Bun-anza for Genesis

Magherafelt based bakery, Genesis, has secured two new product listings, with the arrival of its Iced and Coconut Fingers to Asda stores across Northern Ireland.

The deal builds upon Asda and Genesis’ existing relationship, which has seen the bakery supply products to the retailer since 2010.

JP Lyttle, Commercial Director for Genesis explains, “The Iced Fingers 4pk and Coconut Fingers 4pk, whilst still the much-loved traditional products they have always been – have been updated following market research, which showed a moister bread with a softer texture was what most consumers wanted.”

The redeveloped Genesis iced finger has an improved recipe which creates a softer baked finger, compared against the current UK market offering.

JP continued, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Asda with the arrival of these two new products.

“Our lines are still produced by hand, which sets them apart from many similar products on bakery shelves – and our iced and coconut fingers are no different, with each one dipped and finished by one of our skilled bakers.

“We redeveloped these products last year and these new listings with Asda give us the perfect opportunity to showcase our innovation to shoppers across Northern Ireland.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local added, “At Asda we pride ourselves on bringing our customers the best quality products at great prices – and our work with Genesis is no different.

“We are delighted to add to our Genesis range with the two new product lines of much-loved Coconut Fingers and Iced Fingers – as well as supporting a local supplier that has been in business since 1968. We hope our customers enjoy these new and improved traditional Northern Irish treats!”