Shane Byrne launches “Legendairy” bid for Glenisk Trading Card

Former Irish rugby international, Shane Byrne has mounted his own campaign following the release of Glenisk’s special edition Irish Rugby Legends Trading Cards. The Legends collection from Glenisk, the Official Yogurt of Irish Rugby, includes 15 special edition cards for rugby fans to collect, trade and play.

Featuring Irish Rugby greats known for their legendary status including Rory Best, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara and Stephen Ferris. Each card features unique player statistics, with players rated on their legendary statistic.

One Glenisk Irish Rugby Legend will be available exclusively inside every pack of GO-YOs Organic Yogurt Tubes, in addition to three trading cards featuring the current Irish Men’s and Women’s players. To coincide with the launch of the Legends trading cards, a special edition collectors poster is available FREE from Glenisk.com/rugby.

Shane Byrne has starred in and produced his own campaign video in a bid for one last shot at glory – https://we.tl/t-wFN9cK4xZY.

Commenting on the Glenisk Legends cards, self-confessed legend, Shane Byrne said: “As a former Irish rugby international I’m shocked that Glenisk have not included me in the legendary line up. As a scrum master best known for my magnificent mullet and “legendairy” success on the rugby pitch having made a total 41 appearances for Ireland, 143 for Leinster and 4 tests for the British and Irish Lions. I have now launched my own appeal for inclusion which you can follow and support online #Legendairy.”