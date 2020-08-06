Hovis® Ireland partners with the Simon Community in Belfast

Hovis® Ireland is partnering with the Simon Community, one of Northern Ireland’s leading homeless charities. Hovis® will be donating 1,730 Hovis® Soft White loaves over the next three months that will be distributed to some of the most vulnerable individuals in our local community.

Trevor McCrum, Commercial Director, Hovis® Ireland comments, “We are delighted to be able to donate our Hovis® loaves to the Simon Community during the current Covid 19 pandemic. We acknowledge the outstanding work that the Simon Community does with the homeless across all of Northern Ireland and how their efforts are even more important during these difficult times.”

Rebekah Barr from the Simon Community comments “We are delighted that Hovis®Ireland is able to make such a significant contribution over the next three months to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community during these difficult times. The Hovis® loaves will be well and truly appreciated whether as toast for breakfast or a delicious sandwich throughout the day.”