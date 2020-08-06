Bradfor Obtains SC21 Silver Award For Fourth Year 

For the fourth year in a row, Bradfor Ltd, a company based in Rostrevor, which specialises in dress covers, upholstery fabrics and leather, has obtained the prestigious SC21 Silver performance level in the aerospace industry improvement programme.

Under the guidance of Managing Director, Patricia Clements, Bradfor Ltd, first established in 1996, is now one of the leading suppliers in the marketplace supplying to an array of customers around the world.

This latest award is one of a number achieved by the company over recent years. These include Investors in People Silver award and EFQM Recognised for Excellence 5 Star.

Patricia claims that accolades like the SC21 Silver award are essential as they help to encourage continued performance in the aerospace sector. “On behalf of the team at Bradfor Ltd, we are delighted with our achievement in attaining our fourth SC21 Silver award,” she said.

“We have worked hard throughout the years to become one of the leading manufacturers in the aerospace sector and this award is testament to that.”

Managed by ADS, SC21 is currently the largest supply chain improvement programme in the UK aerospace and defence sector and is designed to improve the competitiveness of the industry by raising the performance of its supply chains. To achieve the award, programme participants are expected to achieve and maintain certain criteria in terms of delivery, quality, sustainable improvement and business, manufacturing and relationship excellence.

Dr Leslie Orr, Director of ADS NI, said: “I’m delighted for Patricia [Clements] and her team at Bradfor Ltd. This company epitomises the Northern Ireland supply chain and their work ethic in manufacturing excellent products and supplying them to the OEMs. Qualifying for the SC21 Silver in four consecutive years is recognition of their tremendous record of quality, performance, lead times and delivery.

“Well done to Patricia and her team.”

“This programme has given us the toolkit to continuously improve our performance and increase the confidence of our staff across all levels and encourage them to become more involved in the decision-making process,” Patricia continued.

“It also highlights how Bradfor Ltd can make a difference. This is highlighted by our ability to pivot during the pandemic to sewing over 12,000 scrubs and gowns and providing them into the health sector. This is a very challenging time for the aerospace sector but accolades such as this reassures us that my staff are exceptionally good at what they do. The statistics and award of this SC21 Silver performance recognition is evidence to that.”