5 habits of the world’s most successful salespeople

You were likely trained to be a salesperson full of P.E.P. – that is, the use of persuasion, how enthused you are about it and how well you pitch the product or service. The thing is, being a success in the business world involves building up skills that are a lot more creative than these. In order to be a salesperson that people like doing business with and that works well as a stellar intermediary between businesses, take a look at these 5 habits that the most successful people at business all over the world share.

1. Do Not Act Desperate to Make a Sale

There is some truth to the idea that we all want what we are unable to get. In this vein, you want to appear confident and in control of meetings. Make the other party believe that you do not need them. When you come across as representing a company that is financially secure, the other guys will be more apt to believe and trust you. Play it cool, and you will strike them as an expert in your field.

2. Focus on the Movers and Shakers

In order to step into the upper echelons of salespersons, you have to stop wasting your time trying to engage those in lower management. They do not have the power or the decision-making capabilities to provide you with the things that you truly need. In order to be considered a formidable, successful salesperson, you have to target the people in the positions with the budget to afford what you are selling. Focus a lot of your effort on the people who can make things happen and you will quickly rise to the top five percent of sales persons.

3. Engage in Productive and Financially Profitable Activities

This is not to say that your whole life should be based on work, but rather that during your working hours, you should focus most of your time and energy on the things that are directly linked to making you money. If you are going to a meeting or scheduling one, carry on with that task. However, if you find that you have a lot of paperwork, these tasks can be easily delegated to someone working on your team. Continue to do work that uses your image or needs professional approval, but much of the busywork can be farmed out.

4. Not Every Customer is Right For You

Not every customer is going to be a good customer with needs that you can easily take care of. Maybe half of all customers will have projects or needs that are beyond your capabilities. That is fine. A lot of the time, they simply do not have the budget for what they need. You have to learn to let these customers go and focus all your remaining attention on the ones who really matter to your business. A very successful salesperson can always let something go if it is not the right fit.

5. Be a Better Listener

Please do not think that on top of a great salesperson you have to be a therapist, but the most successful of these tend to listen more than they talk, especially in meetings with clients. This enables them to analyze this person’s desires more closely. The most successful salespeople comprehend that it is difficult to know what a client truly needs if they are unable to get a word in. Honing your active listening skills and asking questions designed to make a person feel a certain way are also tricks that the best of the best regularly employ.

Author: Karina Collis, founder Liinea.com