A better interest return exists. Here is how to get it

Bank deposit interest rates have fallen to near-zero levels, meaning holding money in your local bank may not be the best idea. Yearly inflation averages are larger than deposit rates which over time will leave you with decreased value and less purchasing power.

But bank deposits are not the only option. Several platforms offer much larger interest rates. One of them is Quanloop, a modern investment fund, which promises you double-digit returns. On top of that, they take care of the inflation problem through the cashback programme, paying back what you would have lost, every month.

It doesn’t matter where you reside as they accept people from the whole world. To take part outside the EU, open an account in any European digital bank that provides you with an IBAN account to leave conversion fees behind. There are several excellent options like Revolut, Transferwise, N26, to name a few. You can review them and decide which one suits you best.

The fund itself is registered in Estonia with its headquarter in Tallinn. It allows Quanloop to serve investors in the Euro currency. However, there are plans to expand further across Europe and even more. As of today, the investment fund is localised and supported in Romanian and Spanish, as well as in their primary English language.

You can take part even without specialised knowledge of investing. It is quite clear-cut, with three levels of risk. Choose from the low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk plans offering different interest rates and collaterals. Quanloop provides a modern version of an auto-invest platform, meaning all you have to do is to transfer money and select your interest rate targets by your preferences. The rest is automatically taken care of. The interest rates go as high as 15.7%, provided you distribute all your money equally and max out your rates in every risk-plan.

Once the selection is made, the Quanloop intelligent algorithm will automatically take your money and combine it to finance credits offered by its partners, while you can review the Quanloop loan portfolio. The partners are hand-picked factoring and leasing companies from Europe with ample experience.

Every euro is a tiny principal loan agreement, which means your money is distributed between a lot of different credits, making your general investment more diversified and the withdrawing process smoother and faster.

In case of a credit default, Quanloop won’t leave you to deal with it. This is because you lend money directly to Quanloop, while it is they who decide where to invest that money further; thus, taking all the responsibility for any loss in case their partner defaults. And this is correctly the reason why Quanloop does not offer its investors a buy-back guarantee. Legally speaking, such a guarantee is already in place since the very beginning.

Unlike p2p or crowdlending platforms, the fund is more liquid since it covers 10% of all its investments, leaving it as a reserve to allow smooth and prompt exits. If there is a high demand for withdrawals, and they can’t be satisfied immediately, an additional yearly 2% will be added on top for every day that your investment is delayed.

To forget about inflation and earn up to 15 times higher return than with any bank deposit, but with a soft amount of risk to investors, consider Quanloop.