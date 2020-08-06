Three popular mobile betting features that people love to use

There are many reasons why people love to play from their smartphones or tablets. Some of them love the fact that they can do other things and still enjoy their favorite games, whereas others just like to be different.

Regardless of your motivation to play from a handheld device, you can’t deny the fact that most operators have some pretty unique features. Apart from the fact that you can bet on whatever you like, the mobile features make everything just a bit more appealing.

With that said, let’s take a look at three of the most popular options that almost every bettor loves to use, especially those who are into sports.

Live Betting (In-Play)

The first feature that everyone uses sooner or later is usually referred to as In-Play. You can find this on almost every big name in the business. What’s even more impressive is that it is available both for the Betfair mobile app, as well as for the mobile site.

In-Play allows every bettor to place bets on live sports events. In most cases, this section will cover the same sports that are available in regular sportsbook, which means that customers will have loads of choices.

Apart from the fact that it’s way more interesting, live betting also gives everyone the opportunity to win a lot more. However, in order to take advantage of this, you need to be familiar with the ins and outs of the particular sport, as well as the teams or players that are currently playing.

Cash Out

The second feature that is used by millions of people from all over the world is Cash Out. Even though it’s not available in some places, if you get the Betfair app, you will find it there.

The thing that makes Cash Out unique is the fact that it allows you to have a lot more control over your bet. In other words, you have the power to decide what you want to do with it. Some people prefer to use it defensively and claim their winnings faster, whereas others only go for it whenever things aren’t going well.

Live Streaming

The last feature that everyone loves to use all the time is live streaming. However, this is one of those options that you can’t find on many mobile apps or websites. So, be sure you find the right operator.

Apart from the fact that you can use it from your desktop, most of the top brands also have it on their mobile apps and websites. As a result, you can just open the Betfair application and watch some of the hottest events live.

The vast majority of the operators usually offer live streaming only for particular sports. In fact, the events that are typically live-streamed are in the eSports industry because nearly everything there gets a lot of attention. However, there are also places where you can watch other live events, including football, tennis, basketball, and so on.

If you have the option to use his feature, you will indeed have an amazing gambling experience.