Play Local, Compete Global in novel Charity Golf Challenge

A unique charity golf tournament for Self Help Africa is giving players in Northern Ireland the chance to compete against a global field, thanks to a revolutionary new mobile phone golfing app.

The inaugural ‘Global Golf Classic’ allows players in Northern Ireland to test themselves on the biggest stage, and post their score against a field that will include players from the US, UK and around the world, including South African PGA pro, Louis Oosthuizen.

Hosted by Northern Ireland development charity Self Help Africa and running worldwide until the end of August, the tournament is supported by the award-winning Ernie Els backed golfing app ‘18Birdies’ app, which has a database of 40,000 courses worldwide, including virtually every course in Ireland.

Players who sign up for the ‘Global Golf Classic’ log in and record their score using 18Birdies cloud-based software, which gives them GPS data as they play their round.

Proceeds from the event will support Self Help Africa’s work with women farmers and small-business owners in sub-Saharan Africa.

“At a time when a lot of golf competitions and open weeks have been cancelled because of coronavirus, this is a great chance for players to come together, play a round, record their score on a global leaderboard while also supporting a great cause,” Self Help Africa Head of Northern Ireland, Denny Elliott said.

“Virtually every Golfing Union of Ireland course is featured on the app, and courses are ranked based on how difficult they are to play, allowing 18Birdies to create a unique leaderboard of participants, wherever you are playing your golf,” he added.

To take part in this great new event, simply register at www.selfhelpafrica.org/globalgolf, pay your tournament fee, download the free 18Birdies app, and receive your tournament ID code. Entry fee is £25 per player.