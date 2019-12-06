HLM Architects continue growth in Dublin

As the construction industry in Ireland continues to boom with output expected to exceed €22.5billion in 2019, there are a number of exciting new trends emerging within architecture.

There have been major developments in the world of VR and Building Information Modelling (BIM), as well as innovation districts, as architects use cutting edge technology to bring their visions to life for their clients.

These new trends formed part of the discussion as HLM Architects held an autumn reception in their new Dublin base on Thursday November 21. The event was used as an opportunity for HLM Architects to expand on their concept of ‘Thoughtful Design’ which delivers great places for people.

HLM Architects always puts people at the heart of their processes. The company sees every design evolve as a solution to a unique set of challenges. HLM’s studio in Belfast has undertaken several projects across Ireland for over 20 years.

Their new Dublin base, located at Fitzwilliam Place, will facilitate HLM Architects’ continued growth and success. The workspace underlines the company’s commitment to an already strong network in Dublin as well as providing a base to explore wider opportunities across Ireland.

The 180 strong team has completed projects across a range of sectors including education, healthcare, residential, hospitality and leisure, defence, workplace and culture.

HLM Director Nick Beecroft, said “Our autumn reception provided an excellent platform for us to speak about our thoughtful design approach and why we don’t have a signature style, instead preferring to allow the character and ideas of each project to flourish in their own way. The new HLM base ensures we are better suited than ever to create memorable places across Ireland, always understanding the needs of the people who use them.

“We already have a strong network in Dublin and are really excited to explore the opportunities across all our sectors. The reception was an opportunity to catch up with clients in a relaxed atmosphere as we enjoyed some refreshments and good conversation.”

The firm has won multiple national and international awards for its expertise across many disciplines, such as Architecture, Interior Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Environmental and Masterplanning.