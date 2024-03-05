HeatNI Offers Interest Free Finance Options On Selected Boilers

Bangor-based gas boiler company, HeatNI are offering their customers interest free finance options on selected gas boilers, in order to provide a more affordable service for their customers based throughout Northern Ireland.

Interest Free Options on Selected Gas Boilers

A new gas boiler can quickly become a surprising out-of-pocket expense, especially if it breaks down unexpectedly. The average cost of a new boiler in Northern Ireland is between £2000 – £4000, which for many NI households can be a significant financial burden.

To alleviate this cost, HeatNI is offering interest-free finance options on selected gas boilers, providing a more manageable way to cover the cost in affordable monthly payments. Here’s all the details you need to know.

Finance options can be taken out on a 12 or 24 month contract.

You can pay up to 50% deposit, but no deposit is required for financing options.

An interest bearing loan will allow you to spread the costs of a new boiler up to 10 years.

It’s important to note that these boiler finance options are not guaranteed and subject to the lender approval process.

Gas Boiler Installation in Under 48 Hours

As part of their commitment to unparalleled customer service, HeatNI is also providing an incredibly fast service for gas boiler installation, within as little as 48 hours. If you would like to find out more gas boiler finance options, or any other gas boiler related query, don’t hesitate to contact HeatNI for expert guidance and support you can trust.

Quote

“Understanding the unexpected stress of needing a boiler replacement, Heat NI is proud to offer a solution that eases this financial burden. Our interest-free finance options on selected gas boilers are designed with our clients’ financial well-being in mind. We’re committed not only to providing financial relief but also ensuring access to top-quality gas boilers, for our customers in Northern Ireland.”

HeatNI

HeatNI, a Bangor-based company, was born from the vision of a husband and wife team, Dean and Melanie. With over 25 years of experience in gas boiler installation and replacement, they saw an opportunity to improve the customer experience.

Traditionally, getting a boiler quote involved waiting for tradespeople to visit your home, causing disruption and delays. Dean and Melanie set out to modernise this process.

HeatNI was founded with a focus on customer service and efficiency. Their website allows you to get a fast online quote for a new boiler in minutes. They also schedule installations on a date that works for you, using only Gas Safe registered engineers.

HeatNI prioritises quality by partnering with the best tradespeople in the area and offers a 12-month workmanship warranty for peace of mind.