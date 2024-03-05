IFEX serves up new business

IFEX, Northern Ireland’s largest food, drink, retail and hospitality exhibition, opened its doors, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, welcoming thousands of trade visitors to the event on the first day.

Home to some of the country’s biggest food companies, manufacturers, distributors and artisan producers, the event runs until this Thursday, 7th March, and up to 7,000 industry professionals are expected to attend over the three days.

Widely regarded as Northern Ireland’s longest-standing trade exhibition where foodservice and hospitality’s biggest players and associations all come together, Dylan McGrath, who is one of the industry’s most celebrated chefs, officially opened the show earlier today. Born in Dublin and raised in Belfast, Dylan met with some of the 180 plus exhibitors who are attending the event to generate new business contacts. Whilst touring the event, Dylan praised the quality of local produce on show and welcomed large crowds on the first day.

Owned by 365 Events Ltd, and with widespread industry support from Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI, FSB NI, NI Hotels Federation, Restaurants Association of Ireland, Chef Network, the Guild of Fine Food and NI Takeaway Association, organisers are confident that IFEX will drive new business to exhibitors and will provide a platform for them to showcase the latest products and services to visitors.

“IFEX has been the cornerstone expo for the foodservice, hospitality and retail industries in Northern Ireland. Needed now more than ever before, IFEX is crucial for galvanising the industry and driving new business for exhibitors,” commented Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events Ltd.

Meanwhile, Cathal Geoghegan, Managing Director of Henderson Foodservice, which has been an exhibitor at IFEX for a number of years, says that the show offers a great opportunity to boost business opportunities.

“IFEX attracts the best in the business, giving us a chance to introduce our new suppliers and offer an abundance of sampling at our marketplace, while our development chef, Geoff Baird, will be cooking up some products from our newest and exclusive suppliers including K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats and The Food Heroes’ Koffmann’s products,” comments Cathal.

“Pierre Koffmann will be on our stand on the opening day, which is sure to be a huge draw for visitors, while our Logistics Manager, Liam McGarry will take part in Wednesday morning’s diversity and inclusion in the workplace panel discussion. We look forward to seeing our peers and customers throughout the three days.”

From naming the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Chef of the Year, to artisan companies from across the country exhibiting in the Great Taste Market, IFEX is the place to be over the next few days for all those who work in the food, drink, retail and hospitality industries.

IFEX opens at 10am daily and runs until Thursday 7th March. The trade expo is free to attend, and you can register at: https://ifex-2024.reg.buzz/.