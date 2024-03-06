firmus energy Supply announces yet another tariff reduction

firmus energy Supply, Northern Ireland’s largest supplier of natural gas, has today announced that it will be further reducing its tariffs. Rates will decrease by 15.6% in both the Ten Towns Network area and Greater Belfast Network area.

This tariff decrease, which is effective from 1 April 2024, will save households an average of £220.82[1] per year. This is the fourth consecutive reduction in the Ten Towns Network area and the third consecutive reduction in the Greater Belfast Network area since December 2022.

Announcing this reduction, firmus energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Niall Martindale said: “firmus energy Supply is delighted to be announcing another reduction in our tariffs. We welcome the recent stabilisation of global gas commodity markets and remain committed to passing on savings to our customers as soon as market conditions allow us to do so. Since December 2022, consecutive reductions have decreased our tariffs by over 46%, representing an average household saving of £1,094.50 per year. [2]”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected]. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

[1] Based on average of Ten Towns Network and Greater Belfast network area PAYG rate and typical Medium Home Consumption Value of 12,000kWh per year as published by OFGEM. Ten Towns Network area annual saving will be £208.13 and Greater Belfast Network area annual saving will be £233.52 from 1 April 2024.

[2] Decrease in average annual bill in Ten Towns from December 2022 to April 2024 is £1,111. Decrease in average annual bill in Belfast from December 2022 to April 2024 is £1,078. This is based on PAYG Tariff rates and typical Medium Home Consumption Value of 12,000 kWh per year as published by OFGEM. Total PAYG Tariff reduction in Ten Towns between December 2022 and April 2024 is 50%, Total PAYG tariff reduction in Belfast between December 2022 and April 2024 is 46%.