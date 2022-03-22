Food Truck Festival set for Down Royal Racecourse

Down Royal Racecourse is throwing open its gates to bring Food Truck Festival, a unique new food festival, to Northern Ireland.

Food Truck Festival, sponsored by Calor, will take place on Saturday 21st May 2022 from 11am to 7pm and will showcase the very best of what food truck food has to offer.

Food Truck Festival

Featuring up to 20 food trucks from all over Ireland, this first-of-its-kind event for Down Royal will see artisan food trucks come together to showcase their culinary delights.

Visitors to Food Truck Fest will not only experience the very best of local food in the Artisan Food Village hosted by Good Food NI, but can also enjoy live local music and entertainment provided by media partner Cool FM, as well as visit the Craft Village, Picnic Area and Kids Zone with free attractions for the children.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “From converted horseboxes to retro campervans and vintage buses, the food truck phenomenon is becoming more and more popular, with many local businesses adapting their menus and facilities to create these new and exciting concepts.

“Food Truck Festival, in partnership with Calor, is a unique new event which gives us the opportunity to open the gates of Down Royal Racecourse to an audience outside of the regular racegoer.

“With an anticipated crowd of over 4,000 visitors, Food Truck Fest will not only provide food truck vendors with the opportunity to showcase their street food to a captive audience, but will also be a fantastic day out!”

Jennifer Fagan, Brand Manager at Calor said: “The food truck concept has become one of the biggest trends in street food over the past few years and we’re really excited to announce our sponsorship of Food Truck Festival at Down Royal Racecourse.

“We look forward to bringing visitors from across Ireland together to enjoy delicious food, fun and entertainment, all in one location – the perfect day out for all the family!”

Food truck vendors will also compete to be crowned Northern Ireland Food Truck of the Year 2022 with the chance to win a pitch at Down Royal Racecourse on key race days throughout the year.

For full details on Food Truck Festival and to book your tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.