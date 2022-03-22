Camphill Community Glencraig welcomes Minister Swann

Camphill Community Glencraig – a disability service based near Holywood, Co. Down – welcomed Health Minister Robin Swann MLA to its campus to formally celebrate the introduction of new Children and Adult services which opened during the pandemic.

A Children’s Residential Home for three children which opened in 2020, and an Adult Day Care Centre for 24 adults which opened in 2021, have given Glencraig the ability to support 75 individuals with complex behavioural and learning needs aged from ten to over 80 across its campus. Currently 48 full-time residents occupy its 14 homes, whilst an additional 27 individuals attend during the day and benefit from the Day Care Centre, formal education and wider services.

Camphill Community Glencraig

Commenting on his visit, Health Minister Robin Swann MLA, said: “I am delighted to formally introduce the additional children’s residential and adult day services at Camphill Community Glencraig’s campus.

“There is a growing demand for short and long-term children’s residential care to support those with complex needs, carers and families. Furthermore, adult day care and day opportunities provide a platform for adults with learning disabilities to remain within communities, reach their fully potential and better enable families and carers to support the needs of their loved ones. Therefore, the addition of new services provided by Glencraig is welcome at a time when Health & Social Care is under considerable pressure.”

CEO of Camphill Community Glencraig, Paul Betts, shared his thanks with Health Minister Swann and his Department for ongoing support of those with complex needs, including throughout the pandemic, and through his current plans to reform Adult Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Paul said: “We are proud to have introduced an increased offering at our campus, particularly as the need for both day and residential services increases across Northern Ireland. Providing health and social care services to vulnerable people dealing with learning difficulties and complex needs is incredibly important. Our residents and their families rely on our services, and the Department of Health and Minister Swann’s support therein is vital and much appreciated as we continue to do our work.

“I’m delighted to see Minister Swann setting the agenda when it comes to Adult Social Care Reform and that plans include Learning Disability. Public consultation is now underway on various proposals which include key issues for us such as sustainability and workforce matters. Two years on from the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important we remember the invaluable work care staff do to keep our loved ones safe and able to lead meaningful lives. I would encourage individuals and families to engage in the public consultation ahead of it closing in May.”

A registered charity, and independent organisation, Camphill Community Glencraig has been pioneering person centred care for over 67 years. Its community setting reflects a microcosm of society with a farm and gardens, a college and a school, where members can thrive by experiencing all the facets of a meaningful life in an environment that promotes individuality.

Paul continued: “We encourage our 300 staff to focus on creativity and empathy, and the unique abilities of the people we care for, to ensure we deliver a personalised approach to care – a holistic approach that is reflective of our values and principles. This is evident right across our campus, including our new day care centre and children’s home.

“Whilst it has been and continues to be a challenging period for social care, collaboration has improved between the Department of Health and the independent sector throughout the pandemic. Our staff will also always be catalysts when it comes to transforming the lives of those in our care, and we have learned that their dedication and passion will support our organisation to be flexible and agile in the face of adversity as we were at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We have diverse opportunities for our team here that allow them to develop knowledge, understanding and the core skills needed to not only transform lives but build their own careers in social care too.”

During the visit Paul also expressed his appreciation to the ARN foundation, an independent Charitable Trust set up with the intent of supporting good causes across Northern Ireland, who funded aspects of the Day Care Centre. Both the Day Care Centre and the Children’s Home have been nominated and shortlisted in the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Awards taking place this April.

For more information on Camphill Community Glencraig’s services visit www.glencraig.org.uk.