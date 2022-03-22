INPRIO announces Dr Claire Shaw as Research Analyst

Commercial property consultancy INPRIO has appointed Dr Claire Shaw as Research Analyst.

Claire brings over 20 years’ experience in the sector, having previously spent several years as a research analyst for Lambert Smith Hampton.

Specialising in market analysis with a focus on the investment sector, Claire is a trusted property analyst and has published reports on the Belfast retail, office, and hotel landscape. She will specialise in commercial property intelligence and strategic commercial property analysis in her consultancy role.

The appointment comes amid a period of sustained growth and development for the firm which specialises in investment acquisitions and disposals, asset management, retail leasing and development consultancy.

With Belfast’s commercial property market continuing to improve, INPRIO Director Neil McShane has said Claire’s appointment will allow an expansion of the consultancy service.

New Research Analyst at INPRIO Dr Claire Shaw said: “I am thrilled to be joining INPRIO as Research Analyst. Northern Ireland’s commercial market continues to grow in strength, and I look forward to providing quality market research for our expanding client base. The pandemic is still impacting corporate confidence, and the most informed acquisition advice and analysis will be critical to quantify the merits and demerits of any commercial property opportunity.”

“Having worked in the research sector for over two decades, I am delighted to be joining Neil and INPRIO to support property companies and high net worth individuals, creating or expanding their commercial property holdings.”

Welcoming the appointment, INPRIO Director Neil McShane said: “Claire’s appointment is fantastic news for INPRIO. Her wealth of experience, considerable market knowledge, and trusted analysis will be invaluable as we strive to provide best-in-class acquisition advice and high-quality market analysis.”

“Investment volumes for 2021 have exceeded expectations, and this year has already shown a continued pipeline of market opportunity. Over £300 million was invested in Northern Ireland last year, and in the next 12 months, we anticipate that retail investments will return as the dominant asset class.

“With an Executive no longer in place and inflationary pressures rife, Claire’s addition will strengthen our hand in providing property companies and private investors with up-to-date and in-depth market knowledge, the bespoke advice and commercial property expertise.”