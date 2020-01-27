fonaCAB passes the 1m bookings mark

fonaCAB has for the first time hit more than 1,000,000 bookings during the festive Christmas months of November and December. The total figure of 1,071,000 bookings is partly due to the expansion of the company with more Drivers joining in 2019 and new Depots opening across Lisburn, Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown.

William McCausland, fonaCAB’s Chief Executive commented; “We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support and our Drivers for their hard work in the run up to Christmas. fonaCAB have invested heavily in our Depots and facilities, our IT systems and our Support Staff and this has enabled to grow to a position we can comfortably deliver on over 110,000 bookings each and every week.

The fonaCAB name is well known in Northern Ireland because of our many sporting sponsorships and support for our local communities, and while these factors may influence the customer to choose a fonaCAB for their first booking, we know that it is our commitment to high standards of customer service that keeps our customers coming back.

In 2015 We invested in a state of the art booking and dispatch system and we’re due to hit our twenty millionth booking on it early in 2020 – keep an eye out for some great customer competitions and celebrate this milestone with us.”