Applications open for NIE Networks’ apprenticeship programme

NIE Networks has launched its Apprenticeship Programme for 2020 with online applications now open. The announcement comes ahead of the first ever Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week (NIAW) which takes place 3rd – 7th February.

Whilst the inaugural NIAW has been developed to promote how apprenticeships benefit individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy, NIE Networks has been training apprentices for over 50 years, during which time more than 600 have qualified with the company.

The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme is a bespoke training course delivered by experienced instructors within their respective disciplines to pass on their practical skills and know-how in the training centres.

The type of discipline that NIE Networks recruits annually is dependent on predicted business needs, and this year there are opportunities for apprentices to work specifically in metering electrician roles over a two-year period.

John Burns, Training Manager at NIE Networks, said: “The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme offers a unique opportunity in Northern Ireland, in that it combines practical, hands-on experience with an academic qualification in Electrical Engineering, as well as a salary throughout the duration of the course.

“NIE Networks invests around £1million annually in numerous technical training initiatives which utilise the latest technologies and modern practices, in order to provide our trainees with a platform to launch their careers and develop the skills they need.

“The majority of our apprentices remain in the business long-term and add significant value, so I would urge anyone, from young students leaving school or further education, to people who are interested in a dynamic new career move, to apply to the NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme.”

NIE Networks was awarded Best Apprenticeship Scheme for 2019 at the national CIPD People Management Awards UK for its apprenticeship programme. Although the programme has been well-established in Northern Ireland for a number of years, the award has given the programme UK-wide recognition for its commitment to the development of its people.

The Programme is the only Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) accredited apprenticeship programme in Northern Ireland. Over the past year, seven NIE Networks apprentices have been awarded the prestigious IET Engineering Horizons Bursary for their commitment and dedication to their individual apprenticeships.

For further information or to apply online to the Apprenticeship Training Programme, visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships.