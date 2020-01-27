firmus energy supports Children’s Heartbeat Trust

Local energy supplier firmus energy is responsible for a staggering £23k being raised for Children’s Heartbeat Trust. The support formed part of its ongoing ‘Charity of the Year’ activity. The money will be used to allow the charity to provide ongoing support to heart families across Northern Ireland.

The cessation of children’s heart surgical services in late 2014 at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC), meant that cardiac children and their families had to travel outside of Northern Ireland to access specialist treatment. As a result of firmus energy’s year-long, back-to-back fundraising activity 92 more families will be able to access lifesaving treatment.

Commenting on the end of their partnership Lynn Cowan, Fundraiser at Children’s Heartbeat Trust said:

“We’d like to thank firmus energy staff and its committee for its energetic fund raising efforts which will help so many more children and families. At times of struggle the last thing families need is the added financial burden that comes with travelling with a sick child.

“As a charity, we rely on public donations to maintain our services, so we are incredibly grateful to firmus energy staff for nominating us as their charity partner for 2019. The overwhelming sum of money raised will provide instrumental support in enabling us to provide the emotional and monetary support to these families.”

Children’s Heartbeat Trust has been operating throughout Northern Ireland for the last 34 years. Its services range from offering a support network, funding research and campaigning to raise awareness of congenital heart disease (CHD) in children.

Rochelle Magee who sits on the firmus energy fundraising committee added: “Each year firmus energy selects a charity to support. We recognised the vital work and impact the Children’s Heartbeat Trust has on local families. On average 200 babies per year are born with one or more heart conditions. One third of these children will have to face open heart surgery throughout their lives. Children’s Heartbeat Trust work tirelessly to ensure that children and families who are living with heart disease are given both the practical and emotional support that is so essential. We are also grateful we were able to attract additional funds for the charity via our close relationship with the Pipeline Industrial Guild which dedicated £8K towards the overall figure.”

“As a responsible organisation, firmus energy is committed to making a positive contribution to local communities across Northern Ireland. Since the start of our ‘Charity of the Year’ initiative in 2014 we’ve helped support six charities from across the region.”