Financial Programme for SMEs to Support Tourism Recovery

Tourism NI has launched a new programme to help tourism businesses in Northern Ireland assess the impacts of Covid-19 and develop a strategic business and financial recovery plan. The programme is aimed at small to medium sized tourism businesses with a turnover between 50k to 100k.

The Covid Business and Financial Planning Support Programme will provide successful applicants with advisory and mentoring help to develop recovery plans. This programme is one of a series of initiatives launched by Tourism NI this year to support the industry in Northern Ireland to rebuild, recover and compete in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

Commenting on the programme, Tourism NI’s Development Officer, Oliver McKeown said: “Tourism businesses are in need of advisory and mentoring support to inform critical and major decisions now, and to ensure longer-term sustainability. Whilst the past few months have been positive for the sector, many businesses continue to face challenges as they seek to rebuild. The tourism market has changed significantly, therefore businesses now need to adapt to help cope with changing consumer demands.”

He added: “Tourism NI’s new programme will provide much needed support to those businesses by putting plans in place that best position them for recovery.”

The Covid Business and Financial Support Programme is now open to existing tourism businesses operating in Northern Ireland. This process will be fully funded by Tourism NI through its Tourism Enterprise Development Programme, a series of tailored support designed specifically for the tourism and hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

The closing date for applications is 3pm on 22nd November 2021.

For full guidelines, eligibility criteria and details on how to apply go to: www.tourismni.com/recovery

For more information on how Tourism NI can support businesses visit: www.tourismni.com/contact-us/covid-19-business-support-helpline/