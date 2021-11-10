Subba, Veritas Announce Partnership in Fan Review Verification, Rewards Platform

Honest fan review platform Subba and online review application Britevue’s verified service Veritas have announced their partnership to deliver an incentivized token system that will verify reviews.

Built on the BSV blockchain, the platform offers a highly scalable gamification program that is geared towards encouraging fans worldwide to leave honest reviews and be rewarded for it. This revolutionary partnership will drive honest engagement between artists and their fans, and will also equip event organizers with a tool that would allow them to better understand fan wants and needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Subba as we begin to integrate the Veritas platform into various industries. As a frequent concert goer and music fanatic, Subba’s platform is something I am very enthusiastic about and we are excited to bring authenticity and transparency to their event reviews,” Britevue CEO Connor Murray said.

Subba is capitalizing on Veritas’ technology to further strengthen their commitment to providing trusted fan reviews to help other fans when deciding to buy tickets to concerts, festivals and other such events.

To ensure that fan reviews are honest and real, a token is issued at the same time a ticket purchase is completed. All reviews can then be linked to the ticket to verify their authenticity. This adds another layer of legitimacy to each fan review and allows Subba to more easily keep track of and deal with dishonest reviews.

And because this joint platform is built on the BSV blockchain, the largest public blockchain that has the capacity for unlimited scaling, lagging and system crashes due to the massive number of reviews that are expected to be created will not be a problem.

The BSV blockchain also offers the lowest transaction fees at fractions of a penny, enabling a more cost-efficient solution to Subba’s mission of providing honest fan reviews.

This system is going to be a huge help for event organizers as a rewards program that encourages fans to submit honest reviews allows for the build-up of multi-level fan data that they can use to better reach out to fans and increase ticket sales, which will also serve to reduce marketing and promotional costs.

“We are sometimes asked about the validation or authenticity of the user generated reviews featuring on Subba. Veritas’ technology not only answers these questions but it does so much more. It will enable Subba (and our ticketing partners) with the ability to further reassure fans that their purchase decisions are the right ones, along with rewarding them for their purchases. This is a game changer for the wider industry,” Subba Founder and CEO Mark Jennings said.

Through the use of Veritas’ technology Subba will be able to further establish its partnerships with some of the largest global ticketing platforms. By ensuring reviews are genuine fan accounts and experiences, the platform can be used by fans, artists, concert producers and event organizers to make informed decisions without worrying over the veracity of the reviews.