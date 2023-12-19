Fibrus recognised for setting new standards in the broadband industry

It’s a been a full fibre frenzy for broadband provider Fibrus as its most successful year comes to an end.

Currently transforming digital infrastructure in the UK, Fibrus has invested over £700m in bringing full fibre broadband to rural homes and businesses in towns and villages across Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

The company has been recognised for its industry-leading achievements, having won or been shortlisted for 17 awards across the UK and Ireland in 2023.

Most recently, Fibrus secured a top spot in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 50 Awards, a ranking of the fastest growing tech companies in Ireland.

Fibrus made its debut on the list in 2022 and is one of only nine from Northern Ireland to appear in the top 50.

Chief Financial Officer Colin Hutchinson said 2023 was a milestone year for the company.

“Our research has pinpointed three key areas where consumers feel let down by other providers: reliability, speed and value for money,” he said.

“Based on this insight, Fibrus has further optimised its brand and product offering to deliver a first-in-class alternative that trumps the competition.”

“Earlier this year, Fibrus teamed up with eero, an Amazon company, to launch a Total Home Wi-Fi product to guarantee customers coverage in every room of the house.

“As a result, we have seen our customer base treble in a year, to over 60,000 customers.”

The company’s Chief People Officer Linda McMillan said the bumper year was testament to its commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment that fosters growth and development for employees.

In 2023 alone, Fibrus was shortlisted for or won seven people and culture awards, including the prestigious accolade of the Investors in People UK Employer of the Year Award.

“Our people are the differentiator in the success of Fibrus,” she said.

“We’re working hard to ensure we’re a fabulous employer by listening, supporting, challenging and involving our colleagues. It’s really reassuring to know that we’re doing things right by being recognised by a range of best-in-class awards.”