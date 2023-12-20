Belfast Agency Excalibur Press To Launch 2024 Training Webinar Series 

When it comes to marketing your business, product or service most small businesses will depend on digital channels such as their website, social media and other platforms such as Google My Business. Belfast-based multidisciplinary marketing and communications agency Excalibur Press has launched a new webinar training series with both free and paid for sessions aimed at helping businesses create a social media content strategy, improve their blogging and content marketing, as well as giving top tips and tricks to creating effective communications for promoting your product online and thought leadership.

According to Fit Small Business 70% of small businesses say they use social media in their marketing strategy whilst Linkedin reveals 90% of companies in general will leverage websites and blogs the most in their content marketing strategy.

In order to truly maximise the opportunities available online to market and promote your business it’s important to have a robust digital and content marketing strategy and plan.

According to Invoca 81% of shoppers say they’ll conduct online research before making an in-store or online purchase.

Excalibur Press webinar training series

Delivered by trainer and content strategist Tina Calder, the sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on January 2. They will include How To Set Up Your Social Media Content Strategy & Plan For 2024 (January 2), 45 Marketing Assets You Need To Have A Successful 2024 (January 11), Raising Your Profile Using Thought Leadership (February 15) and The Power Of Influencer For Promoting Your Business (February 22).

Speaking of the sessions Tina said: “Micro, small and medium businesses more than ever before need support and assistance with their marketing.

“For many of those businesses that spend is a luxury and often the first to go when things get tough.

“There’s no question the last few years have taken their toll on business owners and the fight to survive and thrive has become a crowded space.”

Tina explained the 90 minute sessions are specifically designed to “offer business owners practical and actionable support that will help them streamline, maximise and optimise their marketing activity.”

She added: “Throughout the sessions I will be revealing all the tools, systems and processes we use at Excalibur Press to create good quality content and marketing tactics for our clients as well as lift the lid on the secrets other professionals don’t want you to know.

“These sessions will help businesses reduce their stress levels when it comes to creating a social media content strategy, improving their blogging and content marketing as well as creating effective communications for promoting their product online and honing their marketing messages and brand story.

To book on to any of the forthcoming webinars go to excaliburpress.co.uk/events