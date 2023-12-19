M&S unveils opening plans for new Colearine store

Retailer Marks & Spencer has revealed plans for the opening of its brand-new foodhall on the North Coast.

Set to open its doors to the public at 9am on Tuesday 30 January 2024, the state-of-the-art renewal store will see M&S become a flagship retailer in Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park.

The store represents a significant investment by M&S and will create 30 new jobs in the area.

The new foodhall will span more than 11,500 sq ft and offer a fresh ‘market-feel’ shopping experience as well as thousands of new product lines. Customers will be able to take advantage of the store’s Scan and Shop facilities, have the chance to ‘pick their own eggs’, check out the in- store cheese barge and wine shop with tasting station, and head to the in-store bakery for a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day. For the first time, the Coleraine store will also feature a full beers, wine and spirits department.

For junior shoppers, the new store will also offer the new popular ‘Colin World’ feature where they can discover the latest range based on everyone’s favourite cake.

M&S Coleraine will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing and Home products via its Collect in Store service where customers can order online at M&S.com and enjoy quick collections and hassle-free returns seven days a week.

Kieran McCauley, M&S Coleraine Store Manager, has worked at M&S for nearly 29 years in various senior roles. He said: “We are delighted to be bringing a brand-new M&S shopping experience to Coleraine. The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in in the area and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features that the store has to offer.”

“I know how much our colleagues are looking forward to launching the new foodhall and serving our customers and the wider local community in our brand-new store. The launch promises to be a great day and we’re encouraging everyone to pop down and join in the fun.”

The store, located at Units 12 and 13, Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine, BT51 3QQ will be open: