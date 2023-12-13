Environment Street Furniture ‘Wombling free’ in Qatar

As the UK celebrates 50 years of its favourite furry recycling environmentalists, namely the Wombles of Wimbledon common, Environmental Street Furniture, a family firm based in Newtownabbey, is also making use of the things discarded by society, namely recycled plastic.

Environmental Street Furniture

Since 1998 Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) has been creating treasure by recycling plastics and designing and manufacturing furniture for outdoor spaces.

From litter bins to high tech security solutions ESF provides bespoke, innovative, and inspirational solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but are as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing.

With innovation and excellence at the core the company’s identity it currently exports to over 27 countries worldwide including the Gulf State of Qatar where ESF is currently displaying its current Wombles inspired range of outdoor furniture at UK Pavilion as part the Doha Horticultural Expo.

The eye-catching range will be on display until March 2024 and ESF is confident that the sunny surroundings of the Expo will really allow the collection to illustrate its environmental credentials and timeless charm.

Although the blazing sun over Qatar can be too much for some to handle, this collection dedicated to our subterranean furry friends uses innovative technology to take full advantage of the sunny climate.

From the Madame Cholet planter, the Wellington bench and the Tobermory Smart bin both of which are solar powered, all the ESF’s Womble range is manufactured from 100 per cent recycled plastic which is very hard wearing and not prone to warping or rotting.

ESF’s CEO, Alan Lowry is proud of the contribution that his products are making to a more sustainable circular economy and ‘greener’ environment. He said: “We are delighted to be showcasing our products at the Doha Horticultural Expo. Our business model is all about developing sustainable growth. The more we export and find new clients both at home and abroad, the more we divert waste away from landfill sites and water sources. This all helps to reduce plastic waste which contributes to a cleaner and greener environment.”

In January, the team from Environmental Street Furniture will be attending the EXPO and presenting the Wombles Environmental Day in the UK pavilion in partnership with Invest NI and the Department for Business and Trade.