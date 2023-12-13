M&S Food fans in a Festive Frenzy

As Christmas draws closer and festive food is THE hot topic, it comes as no surprise that M&S Food has brought some absolute CRACKERS to the table this year. Shoppers AND social media have gone WILD for our brand-new festive combos which are guaranteed to get your taste buds ting-ting-aling-aling!

Get ready to totally SLEIGH your Christmas hosting duties with these UNREAL crowd pleasers… think classic condiment meets festive staple… think Christmas dessert classic meets retro makeover… well without spoiling the surprise, you are in for an absolute treat! 😉

Racking up a combined total of OVER 18 THOUSAND likes within HOURS of landing on Instagram, shoppers flocked to the comments sharing their delight on the new festive launches. Our fave comment on our brand new, heavenly Trifle Caked Alaska… “stop what you are doing and go to M&S”, was exactly our reaction too… so… what are you waiting for?!

These mouth-watering MUST-HAVES are the seasonal sensations you never knew you needed, so get your hands on them before they are gone!

FABULOUSLY FESTIVE FAVES

What do you get when you combine a viral confectionery classic (think fluffy mallow and smooth, creamy chocolate) with sparkling wine (apart from heaven obviously)…? No idea? WELL LET US TELL YOU!

IT’S OUR…

Mallow & Sparkle Bubble Bar – £5, 210g

A Christmas must-have for any sweet tooth – eight chunky milk chocolate peaks filled with an Italian sparkling wine-flavoured mallow and shimmery, tangy orange sauce.

THE perfect grown up, indulgent stocking filler has proved a hot hit once again, racking up over 887k impressions and 21k engagements on social media. Fans commented on the post saying:

“Just ban me now, there’s nothing in M&S food I don’t like.”

“I don’t have enough room on the CGS (Christmas goodies shelf) for all of this. I shall need a bigger house soon.”

Wow… we can totally get on board with a Christmas goodies shelf 😉

Our Mallow & Sparkle Bubble Bar is inspired by our beautifully bliss bottle of bubbles (which in fact is the perfect pairing), the Marks & Sparkle Fizz.

Marks & Sparkle Fizz – £8, 75cl

With hints of peach and 22-carat edible gold leaf foil, this fan-favourite fizz made with chardonnay wine is guaranteed to add some shimmer to your festive season.

Chocolate & Orange Swirl Spread – £3, 400g

A delicious swirl of milk chocolate orange and white chocolate spread. A chocolate and orange LOVERS dream!

Chocolate + orange = swirly, spreadable goodness? YES PLEASE!!

Reaching over 428k impressions and 6.5k engagements on Instagram, customers ask for it to be on shelves year-round, with others tagging their friends saying they NEED to try it!

Other fans commented:

“Another item for the list!”

“This looks so incredible!”

Well, we can confirm it also tastes incredible too!

Did you know… M&S Food sell over 10 MILLION trifles per year! 😲 Well move over traditional trifle and say hello to our new retro hybrid Frozen Trifle Caked Alaska…

Frozen Trifle Caked Alaska – £12, 720g

Custard semi freddo made with British whipping cream with raspberry sauce and whole raspberries in a sugar-soaked sponge. Finished with a silky browned mallow topping and flaked toasted almonds.

With over 1.1 million impressions and 31k engagements, M&S fans label it a “game changer” and some even considered FILLING their empty freezer shelves with the decadent dessert! Other customers said:

“Had this last weekend and it didn’t disappoint. Absolutely delicious”

“Now this is a trifle I can get on board with!”

We can TOTALLY get on board with it too! 😉

Mayo on your Christmas dinner, or gravy in your sandwich? We think BOTH!

Turkey Gravy Mayonnaise – £2, 250g

A must-have condiment for the ultimate turkey leftover sandwiches – combining gravy and mayonnaise for big flavour and perfect moisture!

With over 516k impressions and 5.8k engagements, shoppers are LOVING the brand-new condiment which some claim takes your Christmas sandwich to the “next level”!

Fans also commented saying:

“I’m here for this. Adds to Christmas food list.”

“This will be a great addition to this year’s Xmas sandwich!”

Whilst we are on the topic of viral SENSATIONS… we obviously couldn’t forget our beloved Christmas Colin, who this year is ready to rock up to all your festive celebrations and take centre stage, sporting an EDIBLE festive fairisle themed jumper (totally obsessed!).

Shoppers have already gone WILD with pre-orders over on our Christmas Food to Order about to sell out! 😲 Colin has also proved a hit on social media too, receiving over 156k impressions and 4.4k engagements within just 4 hours – WOAH HO-HO!

Christmas Jumper Colin the Caterpillar – £12, 660g

The OG extremely chocolatey sponge roll filled with chocolate buttercream, smothered in milk chocolate, and finished with a sugar paste jumper and edible decorations.

In store NOW… so get your hands on Colin before he’s gone!

And if that wasn’t enough… you can now build YOUR OWN Colin 😲 Yep, you read that right! Colin is now available for you to create and customise yourself – the perfect winter afternoon activity or gift for a loved one.

It comes as no surprise that shoppers have gone WILD for this Colin biscuit kit, driving over 582k impressions and 7.2k engagements on social media and expressing their delight in the comments:

“A great idea, would be great to make this with my two grandchildren they would love it😊”

“Absolutely going to buy this.”



Colin the Caterpillar Build Your Own Biscuit Kit – £6, 643g

Everything you need to build your very own Colin! 15 chocolate biscuits, a solid white chocolate face, six white chocolate feet, Colin chocolate buttons and a chocolate icing tube.

So… what will your Colin creation look like?

Our Christmas Food to Order slots are CLOSING SOON so remember to book your collection slot and add our delicious Christmas goodies to your order to avoid missing out on the feast of dreams!

You really are only one step away… click HERE to browse and book today!