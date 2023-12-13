FASTER Project increases public EV charging provision across Ireland and West Coast of Scotland

East Border Region Ltd and FASTER Project partners have today announced the completion of a two-year programme of works with the installation and commissioning of 75 new rapid electric vehicle charging stations in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland (Border Region) and in rural areas along Scotland’s west coast and western isles.

These new chargers have been installed with the support of just over €6.4 million of European Union funding from the INTERREG VA programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland) and the Department for Transport (Republic of Ireland) and Transport Scotland. This funding has been critical in supporting the transition to electric vehicles and sustainable transport use across Western Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (Border Region).

Motorists living in or driving through each of the three project regions will be able to avail of the new charging infrastructure within the coming days as the remaining charging stations are energised and this is a very welcome boost for those with electric vehicles in the region and who may not have access to off-street parking or charging facilities at home.

Across Northern Ireland the number of new electric cars registered has increased by 71% since 2021.

Deputy Secretary in the Department for Infrastructure Colin Woods said: “The Department for Infrastructure welcomes the completion of the FASTER Project and the successful installation of 75 rapid electric vehicle charging stations including 26 in Northern Ireland. The Department was pleased to be able to provide match-funding to support the INTERREG funding of this Sustainable Transport project, illustrating our commitment to supporting the transition to electric vehicles as part of the wider decarbonisation of transport and to working to help deliver a change in the way we travel that also helps us to tackle the climate emergency.”

FASTER Project

Gina McIntrye, Chief Executive, SEUPB Ltd, said: “The FASTER project is a tremendous example of how cross-border collaboration can be utilised to deliver effective solutions to those challenges which are common to all regions. This complex and ambitious project has substantially increased the availability of EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland, Ireland and western Scotland helping to support the de-carbonisation of our roads and the transition to fully electric transport. The SEUPB is proud to have supported the FASTER project through INTERREG VA Programme and we congratulate the project partners on their success.”

Councillor Terry Andrews, Chairman of East Border Region Ltd, said: “East Border Region as Lead Partner on this innovative project are delighted to see the project come to fruition with much needed EV charging infrastructure now installed across the three jurisdictions. The project clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of cross border collaboration between a range of key stakeholders, and the benefits to be gained by adopting a strategic approach to sustainable infrastructure development. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our project partners and delivery partners who all have worked tirelessly to ensure the project has achieved all outputs as set out at the beginning of the project”.

A recent survey carried out by South West College on behalf of the project reveals that 80% of motorists living in the UK and Ireland believe that public supports for EV use are still insufficient with the purchase price of new vehicles, battery range and availability of charging infrastructure remaining the key barriers to making the switch.

Following a site selection process and competitive public procurement exercise conducted by University of Ulster, EasyGo was selected to deliver the new charging infrastructure at 16 locations across the Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough Council and Newry Mourne and Down District Council areas. This will include a mix of 50 kW, 75 kW and 180 kW chargers, with electric vehicle drivers able to top-up their charge from just 15 minutes.

Chris Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, EasyGo, said; “Through this programme of works with the FASTER Project, we have been able to install and commission much-needed EV charging infrastructure in 16 locations across Northern Ireland. Some of these new locations are charging hubs and can charge at a power of 180kW per hour. We are excited to share that the project is now completed. The addition of these new charge points means that EasyGo is now the largest charging network in Northern Ireland.

Our drivers have access to over 5,000 chargers across the island of Ireland, and our interoperability capabilities mean that cross-border travel and charging are now easier than ever. Our vision at EasyGo is to continuously work towards improving the EV charging infrastructure across the island of Ireland for our drivers.”

The complete list of locations served by FASTER Project electric vehicle charging stations is available at https://www.fasterevcharge.com and charger availability information will also be available on each of the major EV charging apps and websites.