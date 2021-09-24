Encirc recycles with Vincent’s

Encirc, a Derrylin based beverage supply chain manufacturing company, has joined with Vincent’s to primarily provide its 450 staff with a unique way to recycle their uniforms and to also give them a drop off point for unwanted clothing from home.

A Vincent’s clothing bin has been placed in the factory’s car park and John Brough, Encirc Team Leader, has been instrumental in forging this partnership which is a win win for the charity and the organisation. John said: “Placing a Vincent’s clothing bin in our car park at Encirc is definitely a win win for us and St Vincent de Paul. As well as fitting with our overall corporate social responsibility strategy it provides a focus on sustainability. I have recently moved to our Derrylin site from England where we already have a very successful partnership with SVP and it made perfect sense for me to replicate the initiative here in Derrylin.

“Our staff are very enthusiastic about the initiative as they understand the real benefit of having the bin located on our site. As well as helping us reduce what is going to landfill, it helps encourage staff to be mindful of the importance of recycling an old item of uniform before ordering a new one. We plan to use the bin to recycle everything from trousers to boots and tshirts to sweatshirts.

“From the initial contact I made with Vincent’s in Enniskillen to enquire as to the possibility of positioning a recycle bin here at Encirc to its installation, was a seamless process and I’m looking forward to expanding the relationship with SVP.”

Brendan McKernan, Chair of SVP’s Retail Committee, said: “We are delighted to establish this new partnership with Encirc. We have almost 20 Vincent’s clothing bins in various locations across Fermanagh already and we are glad that this new site will enable us to receive unwanted items from staff of Encirc.”

There are 33 Vincent’s shops in Northern Ireland and a total of 227 in Republic of Ireland, making it the largest charity retailer on the island. The profits generated from the charity shops are recycled into local Conferences to support those in need.

