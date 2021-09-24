Jet2.com and Jet2holidays publish sustainability strategy

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have published a comprehensive new sustainability strategy covering their operations on the ground, in the air, and in resort. The strategy sets out Jet2’s decarbonisation plans on route to net zero by 2050 and the company has called on the UK Government to match its ambition by doing more to support aviation, including ringfencing the hundreds of millions of pounds paid in carbon taxes to invest in technology and solutions to mitigate climate change.

The strategy published today includes a series of actions and commitments that have meaningful positive impacts at every stage of the journey, ensuring customers can enjoy package holidays with Jet2holidays and scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com that are more environmentally sustainable.

Jet2.com is already ranked as the 11th most environmentally efficient airline globally, according to the most recent atmosfair* Airline Index, which compares and ranks the 200 largest airlines in the world. Pledges announced today include one of the largest offsetting schemes of any airline globally, which from 2022 will see Jet2.com offset every tonne of carbon not already covered by their contribution to existing schemes (CORSIA and UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes).

Since 2011 Jet2.com has reduced its CO2 per passenger per km by more than 19%, a figure which stands to improve further after the Company entered into an agreement to purchase up to 60 new and more efficient Airbus A321 NEO aircraft. This makes travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays even more efficient and further reduces emissions per passenger.

The Company will also be working with a leading supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) based in the UK, with a view to using UK produced SAF from 2026, and is calling on the Government to increase its ambitions in this area, including by ringfencing future revenues from the sector’s participation in UK Emissions Trading System as well as upscaling its investment in sustainable aviation fuels.

Other highlights from the strategy include:

Carbon neutral ground operations from 2022 and over 50% of ground services equipment zero carbon by 2023.

An 80% reduction in single use plastics on aircraft by 2023 (equivalent to removing 11 million items on an annual basis) on top of nine million items already removed per year.

A hotel sustainability labelling scheme which will empower Jet2holidays customers to filter their hotel selection by sustainability.

A Hotel Sustainability Charter to be launched in 2023 covering hotel management as well as environmental, social and economic business impacts.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Economically, socially and culturally, travel is a force for good. We have already taken many steps to make Jet2.com one of the most environmentally efficient airlines in the world, and we are continuing our work to become more sustainable in the air, on the ground and in resort.

Today is a proud milestone that sets us on a flightpath to decarbonisation and details how our customers can enjoy package holidays from Jet2holidays and scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com that are more environmentally sustainable. This is demonstrated by our new order for up to 60 Airbus A321 NEO aircraft, which is in our view, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today.

However, we cannot do this on our own. The Government must do more to help our industry to decarbonise – starting by being transparent and investing the proceeds of the UK & EU Emissions Trading Schemes, as well any other green levies imposed on the aviation industry, into decarbonisation.

Britain has the opportunity to lead the world in sustainable aviation fuels, and diverting the taxes paid by airlines towards helping this industry take off is quite simply the right thing to do for both the economy and the environment.”

Dr Andy Jefferson, Programme Director at Sustainable Aviation said: “Sustainable Aviation welcomes the launch of Jet2’s sustainability strategy which clearly supports the UK wide aviation industry commitments to net zero emissions by 2050 plus interim 2030 and 2040 targets set in June 2021.”