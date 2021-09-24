New appointments at RiverRidge

Dale Guest has taken up the position of Chief Financial Officer at RiverRidge. He previously worked as Director of Corporate Banking Northern Ireland for Bank of Ireland, and he brings with him to the role over 20 years’ international experience in the banking, finance and energy sectors.

In his new role, Dale will be supporting and facilitating RiverRidge’s growth strategy.

Cara O’Kane has been appointed Finance Director at RiverRidge. Prior to joining the company, Cara worked in various senior finance roles, from reporting to strategic planning and business partnering.

She is a Chartered Accountant with over 18 years’ experience in the manufacturing sector.