Eighth Eastside Awards Launched

Now in its eighth year, the prestigious Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport is officially open for entry. With new sponsors, new categories and six awards open to public nomination, this year marks a significant milestone for the awards which acknowledge all that is great about East Belfast and which have recognised more than 200 finalists and winners since 2017. For the first time, entrants will have the option to submit their entry via video in an effort to make the process as accessible and as inclusive as possible. So for anyone who loves being in front of the camera, this option for entry will most certainly appeal to their best side!

New categories for this year include Favourite School Hero which will recognise an unsung hero. Someone in the education sector who goes above and beyond their everyday duties to make a positive impact and contribution to benefit students, staff and the wider community associated with their school. Each of the 19 categories aim to celebrate this corner of Belfast and those people, organisations and projects which are striving to deliver a better place for future generations.

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport categories open for application

Eastside Award for Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Wolseley Plumb & Parts

Eastside Award for Best Company to Work For sponsored by Fleet Financial

Eastside Award for Business Start Up sponsored by Belfast City Council

Eastside Award for Business Growth sponsored by We’resure Insurance Services

Eastside Award for Community Impact sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Eastside Award for Contribution to the Arts sponsored by EastSide Partnership

Eastside Award for Environmental Sustainability sponsored by Kainos

Eastside Award for Excellence in Health and Wellbeing sponsored by Better

Eastside Award for Sports Initiative of the Year sponsored by Phoenix Energy

Eastside Award for Tourism Experience sponsored by Reid Black

Eastside Award for Young Person of the Year sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport

Eastside Award for Volunteer of the Year sponsored by East Belfast Mission

Eastside Award for Outstanding Contribution to East Belfast sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport categories open for public nomination via Belfast Live

Eastside Award for Favourite Beauty Business in East Belfast sponsored by Solv

Eastside Award for Favourite Eatery in East Belfast sponsored by Pacem

Eastside Award for Favourite Hairdresser/Barber in East Belfast sponsored by Solv

Eastside Award for Favourite Takeaway in East Belfast sponsored by Hagan Homes

Eastside Award for Favourite Teacher in East Belfast sponsored by The Open University

Eastside Award for School Hero of the Year sponsored by Belfast Live

The launch of the eighth Eastside Awards was hosted by Titanic Hotel Belfast, winner of Eastside Award for Tourism Experience 2022. Speaking at the launch, Chair of the organising committee and Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise, Jonathan McAlpin, said: “It gives me a real joy personally to launch the eighth Eastside Awards. From humble beginnings, I’m immensely proud that these awards have grown in popularity to extend beyond anything our voluntary committee could have dreamed of in year one.

“We are celebrating the achievements of people in our community, organisations operating successful businesses and projects which are making a real impact at a grassroots level in East Belfast and further afield. We are grateful to those sponsors that have been committed to the Eastside Awards since the beginning and those new sponsors that have joined us this year as, without their financial support, it simply wouldn’t be possible to deliver this initiative year on year shining a spotlight on this vibrant, diverse and dynamic corner of Belfast.

“To reflect the digital world we live in and in an effort to strive to make the Eastside Awards as accessible to all as possible, we are this year adding the opportunity of entering the awards via video. For anyone who is time poor or savvy with a camera, this option may prove more appealing than sitting down to write an application form. I would encourage the people of East Belfast to celebrate their incredible achievements and enter the Eastside Awards today.”

East Belfast TV presenter Tara Mills will host the awards at an evening of celebration on Friday 26 January 2024 in Hastings Stormont Hotel with the finalists drinks reception sponsored by Catalyst Inc.

To enter Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport by 17 October, visit www.eastsideawards.org.