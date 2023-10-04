bottlegreen and Down Royal Racecourse add a dash of extraordinary to Ladies Day

Fashionistas, socialites and racing fans alike are being encouraged to secure their tickets for the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing and Down Royal’s annual Ladies Day festivities.

The programme for the two-day festival will open with the bottlegreen Grade 3 Hurdle on Friday 3rd November, while Saturday 4th will see fashion enthusiasts gather for the glitz and glamour of Ladies Day with riders and racegoers hoping to take home a win in the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase.

This year Down Royal’s famous ‘Best Dressed Lady’ Competition will be sponsored for the first time by premium soft drinks brand bottlegreen, known for its iconic green glass bottles.

The crowned winner will receive the ultimate ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience. The package includes a luxurious overnight stay for two at the Culloden Estate & Spa including breakfast, a 50-minute ESPA spa treatment, a bottle of champagne and an eight-course tasting menu with accompanying wine pairings.

The winner will then treat themselves to a shopping spree at Victoria Square with a Personal Shopping Experience, including a complimentary Colour Consultation, and a voucher worth £1,000 – all just in time for the Christmas festivities.

The judging panel for the competition will include, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney, 2023 Miss Northern Ireland winner Kaitlyn Clarke and Sarah Lawson, Head of Marketing at Bottlegreen Drinks (part of the SHS Group).

Commenting on bottlegreen’s inaugural sponsorship Sarah said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Best Dressed Lady competition and to be partnering with a premium brand which aligns perfectly with the bottlegreen experience. Our products combine the finest ingredients and delicious and versatile flavours which we can’t wait to see guests enjoying across both days of this year’s event.

“If you’re seeking a ‘girls-day-out’ like no other, we would encourage you to come and soak up the atmosphere of Ladies Day at Down Royal with bottlegreen and who knows, you could be in line for the big prize!”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal added: “Every year Ladies Day continues to delight with the latest and most elegant, chic and stylish fashion on show. Our sincere thanks to bottlegreen for helping us to crown this year’s best dressed lady and for the sensational prizes on offer.

“As well as the ultimate VIP experience bestowed upon the overall winner, our top ten finalists will receive bottlegreen goodie bags worth £50. Ladies Day revellers are expected to pull out all the stops with eye-catching outfits and striking hats and we hope everyone enjoys an unforgettable experience at the two-day Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.”

The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing takes place on 3rd and 4th November. Gates open at 11am. For full details or to book tickets please visit downroyal.com.