One Young World Summit Celebrated with Street Art

To celebrate the One Young World Summit 2023, Tourism Northern Ireland has collaborated with a talented local artist on eye-catching artwork that was completed today and displayed in Belfast City Centre.

Belfast-born artist Kev Largey created the visually striking piece inspired by Northern Ireland’s Embrace a Giant Spirit brand combined with the themes of the global Summit.

The dynamic street art was unveiled at the ICC Belfast to over 2,200 international delegates and future leaders from over 190 countries.

It is an artistic expression of the Summit, which is part of the official celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and Northern Ireland embracing the world with our giant spirit as we welcome the event to Belfast for the first time.

Kev Largey said, “I was incredibly excited to collaborate with Tourism Northern Ireland on this work. It is not an exaggeration to suggest the future of the world lies in the hands of the next generation, like the 2,000 young leaders who are gathering in Belfast this week. “I wanted my artwork to symbolise this – these young people will literally inherit the earth.”

The artwork also subtly encapsulates the critically important plenary themes being explored by young leaders during the One Young World Summit, including peace & reconciliation, the global food crisis, education, climate emergency and mental health.

One Young World Summit

Tourism NI Director of Marketing, Naomi Waite said: “Thousands of young people from all over the planet have been in Northern Ireland this week and it has been a wonderful opportunity for us to really put on a show and highlight what a world class destination we are.

“In working with Kev to deliver this fantastic piece of street-art, we sought to reinforce exactly what Embrace a Giant Spirit means.

“This celebrates not only the arrival of One Young World 2023 in Belfast but also draws from the best of our local art and innovation, highlighting our giant spirit in a bold and evocative way.

“These young people will be our future leaders and we know they will leave Northern Ireland having had four of the most incredible days of their lives.

“I thank Kev for being part of something that the delegates can enjoy and celebrates the legacy of this important Summit to Northern Ireland.”

The work will soon be travelling within Northern Ireland for more people to enjoy, with details to follow in the weeks ahead.

For the full agenda of the One Young World summit 2023 visit oneyoungworld.com/summit-2023. Keep up to date with upcoming announcements using #OYW23 and to discover more about Northern Ireland search #EmbraceAGiantSpirit. To follow Kev’s work, find him on Instagram @kvlr_paints or at kevlargey.com.