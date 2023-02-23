easyJet celebrates flying 70 million passengers from Belfast International

easyJet has celebrated carrying 70 million passengers to and from Belfast International Airport.

To mark the occasion the airline surprised the Brennan family from Belfast, flying today from Belfast to Lyon, with free easyJet return flights. Other celebrations, including cake giveaways, happened at the airport throughout the morning.

The milestone celebrations come following easyJet’s plans for expansion at Belfast International Airport this summer which will see an additional Airbus A320 family aircraft join the base from next summer along with the launch of two new summer routes from Belfast to the popular Greek island of Rhodes and Antalya in Turkey, offering customers in Northern Ireland even more choice when it comes to picking a beach holiday destination.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We are so proud to be in Belfast marking a key milestone for us as today we celebrate flying 70 million passengers from Belfast International Airport. Our first flight from Belfast to London Luton took off for the first time 24 years ago and since then we’ve been committed to Belfast and to providing great value fares and convenient connections for our customers in Northern Ireland, whether they’re travelling for business or leisure.

“And of course, I have to thank our fantastic customers for their loyalty and support and, we remain excited about the future at Belfast.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, commented: “This is a truly astonishing achievement by easyJet in Belfast. They have revolutionised air travel to and from Northern Ireland for so many people since September 1998. The upstart back then has become Northern Ireland’s essential mainstay in 2023.”

The airline launched services from Belfast in 1998 and since introducing its first flight to London Luton, easyJet has remained committed to the airport and customers in Northern Ireland by maintaining a continuous operation.

For over 20 years easyJet has been the largest airline in Northern Ireland and now offers 34 routes across 9 countries in the UK, Europe and the Middle East to popular leisure and business destinations including Manchester, Liverpool, Jersey, Amsterdam, Tenerife, Geneva, Nice, and Paris.

easyJet connects Belfast International Airport with more London airports than any other airline, offering up to 184 flights to key London airports including London Gatwick, London Luton and London Stansted.

