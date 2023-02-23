Down Royal Racecourse Announce Friends of Parkview as 2023 Charity Partner

Down Royal Racecourse has announced Friends of Parkview, the charitable organisation which supports Parkview Special School, as its official Charity Partner for 2023.

Friends of Parkview, together with Down Royal will partner to raise funds to help improve the school’s on-site hydrotherapy pool, a facility that is essential for the health and well-being of its pupils.

Based in Lisburn, Friends of Parkview is a charity which comprises of parents, staff and friends who volunteer to enrich the experience of the children at Parkview Special School through continuous fundraising.

Down Royal Racecourse

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal said: “We are delighted to announce Friends of Parkview as our official Charity Partner for this year. It’s fantastic to be partnering with a charity that provides such tangible support and assistance for both the children and parents.

“Charities like Friends of Parkview are essential to help enrich the lives of these children, and we are proud to be a part of this!”

As Charity Partner for the year, Friends of Parkview will have the opportunity to fundraise at all 13 race fixtures throughout 2023.

Jillian McGarry, Chairperson of Friends of Parkview said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Down Royal to raise these essential funds for Parkview School.

“As a parent whose children attend Parkview Special School, I’ve seen first-hand how valuable this kind of fundraising is to improve the learning environment and experiences for our children, and we’re delighted to have this opportunity with Down Royal!”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Councillor for Lisburn South said: “As a member of the Board of Governors for Parkview Special School, and having worked previously with Down Royal, it was a natural connection for me to introduce Parkview to the racecourse team and I know this will be an incredible partnership!

“Our fundraising vision for this year is to revamp the school’s hydrotherapy pool to benefit the 220 pupils with severe and moderate learning difficulties, and we have no doubt this can be achieved with the support of Down Royal’s generous racegoers.”

For full details on Down Royal’s fixtures for 2023 please visit: www.downroyal.com.