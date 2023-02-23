Achieving the Right Balance of Function and Style in Bedroom Design

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home and are looking to create your ideal room or you’re simply looking to freshen up your existing bedroom design, it’s important to find a balance between function and style. The function of any bedroom is to be a relaxing place where you can unwind and sleep after a long day. Therefore, it should be comfortable and cosy without being too over-the-top. However, if you want it to look great, you shouldn’t overlook décor and visual elements.

Creating Functional Style

Ideally, you want to create a functional style for your room, one that looks inviting and stylish while also being comfortable and having plenty of furniture and items that fulfil a purpose. While the furniture should look great, it’s important not to overlook its true purpose. For example, when buying a table, you need to make sure it can actually stand up on its own and support the weight of the things placed on it.

Still, you don’t want to simply purchase furniture that only does its function without looking great. This is why it’s important to find the right balance between the two when creating your ideal space. Fitted bedroom furniture is one of the best ways to do this, as everything can be fitted to the exact specifications of your room.

Tips for Finding Balance Between Function and Style

Here are some of the main things you can do to help create a balanced bedroom that’s both stylish and functional.

Consider How You Use Your Room

You should always design your room around its purpose, so it’s important to first consider what you actually use your bedroom for. The vast majority of people sleep in their bedrooms, and for most, this would be the main purpose. You’ll spend many hours of your life sleeping here, so your bed should be the first thing that gets your attention.

Aside from the bed, most people also use their bedrooms for storing clothes, so wardrobes and other storage spaces are a must. When choosing these, you should be looking for ways to maximise space and find options that are stylish and go well together.

Imagine different scenarios of how you will use your room and how you’ll feel in certain areas of the room. Your feelings can be used to guide you on the right things that your room needs and help you to find the right balance between function and style.

Room Layout

The layout has a big impact on how your room looks and it will also affect functionality. There’s no point having the wardrobes positioned in a way that the doors can’t be opened, so you’ll have to consider this before committing to your plan. Although more furniture might seem like it will increase functionality, having available space is also important.

Create a floor plan around the current furniture you want to add to your room, and try different layouts to see what works best. Don’t overlook storage solutions that can help you save space, including shelving and storage units that fit under the bed. These will help you increase the available floor space, making a more functional room that feels more comfortable.

Composition and Contrast

Composition is how different pieces fit together to create a balanced and attractive aesthetic. It’s important that any furniture and décor you add to your room fit together well. This doesn’t mean that they have to necessarily match. In fact, having contrasting elements often works well.

When thinking about composition and contrast, you should consider colours, textures and style, creating a harmonious and well-designed look for your room. Once more, consider the functionality of items when choosing them, as although something might look good, it’s not much use if it doesn’t fulfil its intended purpose.

(Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)