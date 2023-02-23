ICC Belfast appoints Jenny Walsh Head of International Sales

ICC Belfast has appointed Jenny Walsh as Head of International Sales – a new role for Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built convention centre, implemented to support it to further position Belfast as a leading conference destination, and in doing so secure international business.

Jenny, who has 15 years sales management experience and a proven track record in contributing to multi-million revenue wins, has held various roles in the events and hospitality space, including Head of Corporate Sales for The Convention Centre Dublin.

Jenny Walsh

Jenny, now part of the ecosystem that delivers socially, culturally and economically for Northern Ireland, is looking forward to putting her experience into action.

She said: “I’ve been impressed by the ICC Belfast team for some time so I’m glad to have joined the fold to, along with our partners Tourism NI and Visit Belfast, secure further business from event customers across the world. I bring a lot of experience to the role, having spent many years driving business tourism to Dublin.

“Belfast is a unique city with an excellent hospitality offering and a vibrancy that our customers want as part of their conference experience. A world-class venue in a walkable city is proving particularly attractive to clients post-Covid so Belfast is primed to deliver on this demand.

“Conferencing has changed in recent years, but ICC Belfast is ahead of the curve in many areas – its hybrid functionality, its focus on and proven track record in sustainability, its accessibility features, its commitment to driving economic impact for Belfast, and recognising that it’s not about selling events but rather how events can contribute to the city.”

ICC Belfast

In 2022 ICC Belfast delivered almost 100 events, welcoming delegates from across the globe. This number is set to rise as Northern Ireland targets an additional £209 million in direct economic impact by 2030. The venue, which has in the past hosted the World Council of Credit Unions and International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Society, is primed for a busy 2023 with premier events planned such as the One Young World Summit, an event that is second only to the Olympic Games in terms of the number of countries represented.

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall said: “Jenny brings a wealth of experience and will be a fantastic addition to the ICC Belfast team. Not only does she have the right experience, she shares our vision for Belfast and is passionate about delivering for the city. We are all really looking forward to the insight she will bring to our conferencing business and I wish her all the very best over the coming months as she settles into the team.”

For more information visit iccbelfast.com