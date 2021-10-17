Eastside Awards returns to elebrate the best of the area

People across East Belfast have shown tremendous heart, resilience, resourcefulness and tenacity in what has been one of the most challenging times in our history and, as we navigate our way out of the pandemic, the Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport is returning to celebrate those who have shown courage, leadership and gone the extra mile in the past year.

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport categories open for application are

Eastside Award for Business Start Up sponsored by Belfast City Council

Eastside Award for Business Growth sponsored by Kainos

Eastside Award for Community Impact sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Eastside Award for Contribution to the Arts sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas

Eastside Award for Excellence in Health and Wellbeing sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie

Eastside Award for Employer of the Year sponsored by Fleet Financial

Eastside Award for Sports Initiative of the Year sponsored by GLL

Eastside Award for Tourism Experience sponsored by EastSide Partnership

Eastside Award for Young Person of the Year sponsored by Belfast City Airport

Eastside Award for Volunteer of the Year sponsored by East Belfast Mission

Eastside Award for Outstanding Contribution to East Belfast sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport categories open for public nomination via Belfast Live are:

Eastside Award for Favourite Beauty Business in East Belfast sponsored by We’reSure Insurance Services

Eastside Award for Favourite Eatery (Café/Restaurant) in East Belfast sponsored by Solv Group

Eastside Award for Favourite Hairdresser/Barber in East Belfast sponsored by Wolseley Plumb & Parts Center

Eastside Award for Favourite Takeaway in East Belfast sponsored by Belfast Live

Eastside Award for Favourite Teacher in East Belfast sponsored by The Open University

Launching the sixth Eastside Awards, Chair of the organising committee and Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise, Jonathan McAlpin, said: “The Eastside Awards were established to celebrate the achievements of our young people, those who are contributing to the economic impact of the area, inspirational residents who volunteer their time to helping others and those who entertain or who are committed to our next generation.

“In the past year so many of our people have gone above and beyond to keep their neighbours safe, fledgling businesses have been able to trade due to the support from the local community and some organisations’ owners have worked tirelessly to keep their staff in jobs, all the while keeping the heart of East Belfast beating. And that’s why I believe that now, more than ever before, we should recognise those people with an Eastside Award. I’m looking forward to a record breaking number of entries this year!”

Stephen Patton, Human Resources and CR Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Belfast City Airport which is why we are thrilled to once again be the principal sponsor of the Eastside Awards.

“The awards celebrate the excellence in East Belfast and shine a light on those businesses, charities, schools, community groups, volunteers, residents, and inspirational individuals who, like Belfast City Airport, are committed to enhancing the place where we live, work, and play.

“We have continued to be wowed year on year with the stories, ambitions, and achievements of the entrants so we can’t wait to see what this year’s Eastside Awards has in store.”

East Belfast TV presenter Tara Mills will host the awards at an evening of celebration on Friday 25 February 2022 in Hastings Stormont Hotel.

To enter Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport by 19 November, visit www.eastsideawards.org.