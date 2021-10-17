Jet2holidays celebrate a decade of Indulgent Escapes

Jet2holidays is marking a decade of indulgence as the tour operator’s Indulgent Escapes portfolio of luxury holidays turns ten years old, with a year-long campaign of celebrations. The celebrations come as international travel reopens and many customers look to indulge themselves after being unable to holiday for so long, meaning bookings for Indulgent Escapes have almost doubled in recent weeks. This is the strongest demand from holidaymakers looking for luxury holidays in more than a year, as more holidaymakers than ever before look to upgrade their next getaway.

Indulgent Escapes

To commemorate ten years since Jet2holidays launched its Indulgent Escapes brand, a prestigious collection of hand-picked 5-star hotels with unsurpassed standards of service, décor and attention to detail, the tour operator will host a series of celebrations over the next 12 months. These will include competitions giving away luxury holidays, customer rewards, social media takeovers, and partnerships, to help mark the important milestone.

In addition to the celebrations, the company is also using the anniversary as an opportunity to look back over the years and reflect on the success of Indulgent Escapes since it was established in 2011. Over 250,000 customers have enjoyed an Indulgent Escapes holiday with Jet2holidays since launching and over the years its collection of luxury breaks has grown, with the brand continuing to go from strength-to-strength. This continues to be the case as customers look to indulge themselves as international travel reopens, with demand almost doubling in recent weeks.

When Indulgent Escapes first launched, it had nearly 20 destinations on sale and around 50 hotels, whereas the Summer 22 collection of Indulgent Escapes consists of over 30 destinations and more than 115 properties across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean, highlighting the portfolio’s expansion over the years.

The package holiday specialist has recently added hotels in Greece, Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Italy, and Portugal. This includes the introduction of the first Indulgent Escapes hotel in Zante and luxury properties in new Summer 22 destinations Sardinia and Lisbon, as well as further hotels being added to resorts in Mykonos, Bodrum (Turkey), Lanzarote, Corfu, Kos, Thessaloniki, and Malaga.

Over the last ten years, Jet2holidays has capitalised on trends and customer demands to expand its collection of Indulgent Escapes. These trends have included a rise in the number of families seeking luxury getaways and the younger market looking for 5-star holidays.

With more families wanting to enjoy a luxury holiday, the company has grown its collection of 5-star family-friendly hotels by introducing more All-Inclusive Plus options, which offer both extravagance and meet the specific needs of families.

With the evolution of social media and the popularity of posting stunning imagery, the company has also seen a rise in the number of younger customers looking to enjoy an Indulgent Escape over the years. Jet2holidays has taken advantage of this trend by adding design-led hotels in destinations such as Greece and the Balearic Islands to its portfolio of Indulgent Escapes. Hotels featuring swim-up rooms and private pools, exclusive bars, Michelin dining and rooftop infinity pools have been added to meet this demand.

As well as pure luxury, Indulgent Escape customers also enjoy a host of benefits to make their holiday even more indulgent. Jet2holidays has expanded the benefits since launching to now include 25kg baggage allowance per person on both the inbound and outbound flight, at least 5kg more than many other tour operators, two complimentary drinks per person to enjoy during their flight with award-winning airline Jet2.com, a complimentary luxury gift, private transfers to and from their hotel, and a priority lane security pass at their UK airport.

Starting off the year-long ‘Decade of Indulgence’ celebrations, is the company’s ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, with further celebrations set to revealed by the company over the next 12 months.

The ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers holidaymakers the chance to bid on an Indulgent Escape holiday with Jet2holidays through the tour operator’s mobile app. Luxury 5-star holidays up for auction include an Indulgent Escapes break to Crete in Greece (opens on 11th October) and Dalaman in Turkey (open from 18th October). To get involved, holidaymakers must visit Bid for a break | Jet2holidays decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the Indulgent Escapes holiday for that price.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating ten years of Indulgent Escapes and are hosting a year-long campaign of celebrations to mark reaching the important milestone. Our prestigious collection of Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays has proved extremely popular since launching in 2011, having carried over 250,000 customers on a luxury holiday. We are proud to say that many of the hotels have been part of Indulgent Escapes since the start and they continue to deliver exceptional holidays to our customers to this day. That said, to meet with changing customer demands and trends, we have expanded our portfolio over the last decade to include an even greater selection of new hotels and destinations, on top of additional customer benefits.

He adds: “As well as looking back over the last ten years, we are also using the anniversary as an opportunity to look towards the future. We have every intention of growing our collection of Indulgent Escape breaks to include an even bigger portfolio of hotels and destinations, and we will continue to review the customer and market trends to ensure the range meets with their needs. With travel reopening and customers looking to indulge themselves after being unable to go on holiday, the demand for luxury holidays is looking very strong. In fact, we have enjoyed the strongest sales in more than a year for Indulgent Escape breaks over the last few weeks, showing that people are upgrading their breaks more than ever before. We look forward to the next decade of taking many more happy holidaymakers on an Indulgent Escape holiday, as well as revealing more details of our ‘Decade of Indulgence’ celebrations.”

For further information or to book an Indulgent Escape, please visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/indulgent-escapes.