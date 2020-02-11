Dunville’s Irish Whiskey wins five World Whiskies Awards

The historic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey in Northern Ireland has won an impressive haul of five accolades at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards, writes Sam Butler.

The whiskey, produced at the Echlinville Distillery near Kircubbin in Co Down, gained two category awards, two gold and a bronze medals in the global competition.

Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey, which is due to be released in the coming weeks, secured the coveted title of Best Irish Single Malt Aged 13-20 Years – one of the competition’s most hotly contested categories. Another upcoming release, Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Whiskey, won Best Irish Single Cask Single Malt 12 Years and Under.

Gold Medals went to Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Malt (46% abv) in the Irish Single Malt 12 Years and Under category and to Dunville’s VR 18 Year Old Port Mourant Rum Finish in the Single Cask Single Malt Aged 13-20 group. Dunville’s Three Crowns was awarded a Bronze medal in the Irish Blends category.

This is the latest in a series of accolades for Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, which has scooped major category wins at the World Whiskies Awards every year since 2015. This week’s wins bring to 21 the brand’s total number of international prizes and further cements Dunville’s place among the best whiskies of the world.

Dunville’s brand ambassador Jarlath Watson said: “We are delighted with the news of five major wins at this year’s World Whiskies Awards. In an industry that has long been dominated by big multi-nationals, we are proud that our small team at the Echlinville Distillery is making such an impact on the world stage. We continue to punch well above our weight and these awards are yet another tribute to the hard work and dedication of all our staff

“At Echlinville, we don’t produce huge volumes of whiskey but we are dedicated to our craft. We strive for perfection in all our small batch releases. We will not compromise in our desire to produce the finest whiskey conceivable. It is an approach that is proving very successful for us and we are our honoured that the quality of our spirits has been recognised yet again at the World Whiskies Awards.

“These awards are an excellent start to what promises to be a great year for Dunville’s. We are looking forward to a number of new releases in the coming weeks, including the Cask Strength expression of our iconic PX 12 Year Old Single Malt and an exceptional 18 Year Old Single Malt with a Palo Cortado Sherry Cask finish. Both of these whiskies were extremely well received at a recent tasting with the Irish Whiskey Society and have now won their respective categories at the World Whiskies Awards.”

Established in 1808 and originally produced at the Royal Irish Distilleries in Belfast, Dunville’s was among the world’s most famous whiskeys until its untimely demise in 1936. The Dunville’s brand was revived in 2012 at the distillery.

The World Whiskies Award select, reward and promote the highest quality whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. They are judged by an international panel of whiskey experts.