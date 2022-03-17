Build Your Career In Hospitality And Tourism

Whether you are on a hunt for a job or looking for a career change, the hospitality and tourism industry has many opportunities for you.

From front of house and housekeeping positions to customer services and management opportunities, you are sure to find a role that suits your experience and skill.

As part of the Hospitality & Tourism Skills network (HATS) and Tourism NI partnership, you can now easily find opportunities that the industry has to offer on a central job portal.

Here are 11 Jobs In Hospitality & Tourism Recruiting Right Now Across Northern Ireland:

Cruise Ship Coordinator | Visit Belfast | Co. Antrim

Temporary

Belfast

Visit Belfast are looking for a Cruise Ship Coordinator who will be responsible to the Director of Visitor Servicing and the Visitor Services Operations Manager for the provision of efficient and comprehensive management of cruise visitors arriving into Belfast along with the provision of visitor servicing and management of shuttle bus services.

Hotel Duty Manager | COREcruitment International | Co. Fermanagh

Permanent

£32,000 + Benefits

Enniskillen

COREcruitment International are looking for a creative and dynamic individual, who thinks out of the box and is excited to develop a strong team culture within a challenging environment. The position would suit an experienced Duty Manager or a candidate in a management position within the Front Office Division, looking to take a step forward into management.

Assistant Manager | Nando’s | Co. Derry

£23900 – £26000 per annum

Coleraine

Interested in joining the Nando’s family? We’re looking for an assistant manager who will work alongside the general manager to support the team and deliver the best experience to all our customers. They would love somebody who motivates and supports the team. If you’re hungry and keen to learn and develop, this is the job for you.

Contracts Manager | Craft Events Management |

Craft Events Management are recruiting an experienced Contracts Manager to join their dynamic and busy Events Team. The person will be responsible to their clients in two prestigious locations: Belfast Castle and Malone House. You’ll need a minimum of 2 years of experience as a catering/hospitality/events manager/supervisor with a career background within the bar and licensing environment.

Food Service Assistant | Moy Park Ballymena | Co. Armagh

Permanent

Ballymena

Join the team at Moy Park Ballymena as a food service assistant and join their catering team. You’ll provide an efficient and friendly service to customers, assisting as directed with all aspects of food preparation and presentation to high quality standards.

Events Staff | Mount Charles Group | Various locations

Contract

£8.92 – £9.90 per hour

Join a leading events team working across Northern Ireland in a range of different venues. Some of the venues include the likes of Ulster Rugby, Waterfront Hall, IFA Windsor Park and more.

Mobile Food Service Assistant | Sodexo | Co. Derry

Permanent

£9.10 per hour

Derry

Sodexo are looking for a Mobile Food Service Assistant to be responsible for preparing and serving food with care and attention, replenishing stock and ensuring all work areas are clean. The ideal candidate will have a positive, friendly attitude and will work as part of a team and will need to have strong communication skills.

Bar and Restaurant Supervisor | Malmaison Hotels | Co. Antrim

Permanent

Earn up to £11.20 Per Hour (inc tronc), 40 Hours

Belfast

Malmaison Hotels are looking for a Bar and Restaurant Supervisor who already has experience in working within a busy restaurant and/or bar and be looking for the next step in your career. The ideal candidate will be the face of the restaurant and bar within the hotel and will communicate with the kitchen and management team to ensure a smooth and controlled dining experience for all guests.

Museums Officer | Staffline | Co. Antrim

Temporary

£12.43 – £14.38 per hour

Staffline are recruiting for a Museums Officer who will be responsible for the delivery of the museum’s collections plans to ensure that Council maintains UK Accreditation standard for collections.

Cleaning Supervisor | Reed | Co. Antrim

Permanent

£12.00 per hour

Belfast

Reed have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cleaning Supervisor to join their leading team based in Belfast. You’ll be responsible for maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness throughout the site while adhering to Health & Safety Policies & Procedures. Previous supervisor experience ideally within a cleaning role/environment is desired.

Summer Program Manager | Belfast International Watersports Ltd | Co. Down

Seasonal (June – August 2022)

Carryduff

Let’s Go Hydro is looking for an experienced and qualified Summer Program Manager to be jointly responsible for the planning and implementation of daily operations of Lets Go Hydro Summer Scheme, over a 9-week period in the summer of 2022. The successful candidate will directly co-manage and co-supervise up to 30 employees, called Summer Scheme Team to ensure the delivery of our established program goals and deliverables.

