Moving Checklist: What To Do And When

It’s not everyone’s favourite pastime to relocate. It is regarded as one of the most distressing experiences a person may have in their life, even if it is for the better. To assist you as much as possible, here’s a helpful moving checklist.

1. Hand in Your Notice

If you’re renting, remember to give your landlord or estate agent a notice of intent to vacate. Check how long this period lasts, and whether it is one month or two. If you’ve been living in your present house for less than a year, you may be under contract with a break clause. Make certain you give notice of your chosen moving date before handing in your keys.

2. Get Organised and Hire a Removals Company to Help You Clean Up

Use this as an opportunity to tidy up your belongings. When you hire a house removals company, you must give an estimate of how many things you intend to move. It’s a good idea to plan where you want these items in your new space, too, otherwise things might get messy on moving day.

3. Update Your Information

Updates will be required in a variety of locations. Consider who you should notify about the change. If you’re relocating to a new city, you’ll need to get in touch with your doctor and dentist at the new location. Include your current care providers if you haven’t already done so.

4. Check Your Vehicle and Route

Have your automobile serviced and the tyres on your vehicle inspected if you will be travelling some distance on moving day. Confirm your route and check for petrol stations, as well as rest areas, if needed.

5. Officially Confirm

If you plan to relocate, be sure to check with your lawyer or estate agent to ensure that the move can proceed as scheduled. You’ll want to know about any delays well ahead of time. Check this one last before you’re due to move.

5. Keep Your Valuables Handy

Keep your most valuable possessions, important papers, and paperwork in a secure location away from the clutter of packing. Include any documents you’ll need while moving. On moving day, keep this with you in the vehicle.

7. The Day Before

The day before you relocate may be a little stressful. Make sure your phone is fully charged and that any necessary goods are packed in a labelled box. Confirm with the removal company and double-check your itinerary.

8. Move Your Boxes

Try to move your boxes down a flight of stairs or to a central location the night before. If you can gather as many of your goods as possible in one or two locations, it will be simpler to load them into the vehicle the next day.

9. Record Metre Readings

On the day of your move, take note of your utility metre readings. Water, gas, and electricity are all included in this category. Take photos of each so you can contact your providers to verify the transition.

10. One Last Walkthrough

Examine your home one last time. Have you forgotten to remove the beds or leave toiletries in the bathrooms? Is there any garbage left behind in greenhouses or garages? Collect all of this up and clear it away.

11. Loading the Van

If you’re doing it yourself, place your belongings in logical groups based on the room. If you have movers, make sure they know what’s yours and what’s not.