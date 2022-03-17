How To Reduce Shipping Costs For Small Business

When running a business it’s important to stay on top of your outgoings in order to be the most profitable that you can be. Part of staying on top is to identify where costs can potentially be reduced, allowing you to increase your profit margin. These costs could be saved by reducing labour costs, reducing the cost of raw materials, reducing expenses or in the case of this article, reducing shipping costs.

As an eCommerce business that ships products to your customers, the chances are the costs of your shipping will be one of the biggest expenses you face. Ecommerce shipping is a big overhead and any savings that can be made can make a big difference to your balance sheet. For this reason, below we look into four ways to reduce shipping costs for your small business.

Reduce the weight of packages

If you are in the shipping industry then you will know weight equals money. The greater the weight of the product you are shipping, the more money it will cost you to send. This means that you want to pay extra attention to the weight of what you are sending if you want to try and reduce shipping costs. If you haven’t already researched it, try and send your products in lightweight packaging materials. You could look to have your own custom shipping packages made to fit around your product perfectly or use corrugated boxes. Even the smallest amount of reduced weight can make a big difference to costs in the long run, especially if you ship a lot.

Choose the right-sized packaging

This is an error that too many companies make! Sending your products in the wrong size packaging will not only cost you more but it may not be environmentally friendly. Perform a review on your packaging and confirm that it’s the best packaging for what you are sending. It could be that with a little research, there is a more suitable option. Plus, technology changes over the years, allowing more efficient ways to produce packaging. If you haven’t performed a review in a couple of years, you could be missing a trick.

Pass the cost onto your customers

When was the last time you reviewed the pricing that you charge your customers for shipping? If it was set a few years ago, you may be undercharging as the price of shipping has most likely increased from then. Do some research on what your competitors are charging and if it’s more, match it or increase but keep it less than theirs and offer it as a benefit when shopping with you. Even a small increase in shipping can make a big dent in your profit and loss sheet.

Review the company you are using

It’s easy to get stuck in a bubble and continue using the same supplier that you started with. But over time, it may be that their prices are not as good as when you first signed up for them as your shipping company. Every now and then make sure you perform a review and make sure their shipping prices are in line with their competitors. If not, you can ask them to reduce their prices or consider moving to another supplier.