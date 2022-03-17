Quick Interior Home Repair Tips

During the last two years, some of us learned that fixing things around the house isn’t rocket science. Whether it’s a much-needed repair or we just want to spruce things up, doing it ourselves is a great way to get things done while saving some money. Furthermore, we might discover a person we didn’t know exists, a creative and resourceful DIYer full of ideas and solutions. Sometimes you might need professional help. It’s a good idea to hire one especially if you have a problem with the roof, electricity or water.

How to start

There are more than a few affordable things you can do alone or with family and friends that could turn things around completely. With these simple, quick, and effective projects on a budget, you can improve the look and even increase the value of the property. Just start browsing and you’ll find many blogs, articles, and videos about repairing, and restoring the living space. It’s just a matter of patience to find the creator that offers the right kind of guidance. The first few projects should be easier and less challenging to gain some experience.

Small and quick projects

These are a few ideas on how to make your home pleasant to live in with one or two days-long inexpensive makeovers.

Fix the front door

The front door is equally important for the interior as it is for the exterior of the house. Even if your door looks old and outdated think twice before you purchase a new one, as you might have a hidden gem. Imagine your door with a new weatherstrip, fresh coat of paint, new knocker, and door handle. To achieve the best results with this makeover, paint old or buy a new coat hanger and decorations for the entryway. Browse the second-hand design markets and you might find something suitable to decorate the front door entrance too.

Noisy kitchen cabinet doors

To fix this problem you don’t need any tool, knowledge or experience. All you need to do is to purchase a pack of peel-and-stick door bumpers. Then clean the surface, take two pieces and place them at the top and bottom of the wooden kitchen cabinet door, to prevent the hitting.

Repair bathroom cabinet drawer

Due to humidity, bathroom cabinet drawers often tend to be a problem. Check the condition and if it’s not broken you can easily fix it. If the front panel is wobbly, the glue needs to be reapplied. Remove the old glue residues with the sandpaper or sharp knife, apply the fresh coat of glue and clamp it or press with something heavy. Clean the slides and use a spray lubricant to make the drawer glide easily again. Don’t forget to lubricate the rollers too.

Fix the chair

Your favorite old chair is slowly falling apart but you don’t want to reglue it. The simplest way to make it sturdy again is to find the points where rungs and legs are meeting and re-enforce them with the head screws. If you have a case of worn joint or a split rung try using a carpenter or other kind of wood glue to fix the problem.

Remove the water stains from the wall and ceiling

Before you grab a paint roller to repaint the whole ceiling or a wall to remove one stain, try bleach. Dilute it with the water in a 1:10 ratio and apply it to the stain with the spray bottle. If it’s a new stain it should disappear in a day or two. If it’s an old one, try a mold remover from the store. It works in most cases.