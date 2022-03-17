Learning Endeavour Awards deadline extended

OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK NI (OCN NI) has announced that, due to high numbers of entries to this year’s Learning Endeavour Awards, they are extending the nomination deadline to 4pm on Friday, March 25th.

Martin Flynn, OCN NI’s CEO, also confirmed a total of £11,500 in bursaries have been made available to winners and highly commended entrants, he explained: “We wanted to celebrate the achievements of our learners and teachers this year by rewarding their steadfast commitment to education with our biggest ever bursary fund, totalling £11,500.”

Learning Endeavour Awards

OCN NI is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

Martin continued: “Thanks to everyone who has submitted a nomination so far. We are thrilled with the response and would encourage those who haven’t already, to complete the online form and make sure they are a part of the 2022 Learning Endeavour Awards. Best of luck and I hope to see you for the virtual event at 11am on April 27th.”

Pierrette Koffi Mel, who won Last year’s Third Sector Learner of the Year category and the overall Hilary Sloan Award, which came with a learning bursary, said: “Winning my category and the Hilary Sloan Award was genuinely a life-changing moment for me. It has given me a huge boost to my confidence and motivated me to continue my education and the bursary has allowed me to plan for my future career.”

You can nominate until 4pm on Friday, March 25th – for more information visit https://www.ocnni.org.uk/.