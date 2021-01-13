Brookvent secures cross-border deal

The Northern Ireland Protocol has already proven to be an advantage to local manufacturer Brookvent, which believes it contributed to the signing of a new six-figure cross-border distribution deal.

Dunmurry-based Brookvent – a manufacturer specialising in producing energy-saving ventilation systems for the residential construction sector – secured a national distribution agreement in the Republic of Ireland with Brooks Timber & Building Supplies.

According to Dane Duffy, Sales and Marketing Director at Brookvent, the Republic of Ireland was identified as a target market for the firm almost 18 months ago. “It was clear that systemic change in the Irish building regulations was afoot and that mechanical system ventilation in the residential sector would likely become all but a mandatory requirement,” he said.

“In response, we have spent the last 18 months developing our product range and support services to specifically address the needs of the new Technical Guidance Documents F & L 2019. With this legislation now fully adopted since November 2020, we are in a perfect position to support the Brooks team and its M&E customer base with compliant solutions and advice.”

Through the support of Intertrade Ireland’s Acumen Programme, Brookvent has been able to fast-track its market development programme and timeframe. This has included the appointment of an experienced in-market Business Development Manager, Eoghan Considine, via the programme in August 2020, which has been instrumental in establishing the partnership agreement with Brook.

With seven branches across the island including Dublin, Cork and Galway, Brooks is one of the leading timber and building merchants in Ireland. The firm’s growing heating and renewables range will now be further strengthened by the addition of the Brookvent product portfolio – extending from highly efficient Heat Recovery Ventilation units, to semi-rigid ducting and ancillaries. Brookvent has already launched in-store product displays in the Brooks Galway and Cork branches, with more branches to follow in 2021.

Mark Lohan, Managing Director, Brooks Timber & Building Supplies, commented: “We are delighted partner with Brookvent. MVHR is now a must-have product and we were impressed with the product offering from Brookvent, as well as by Eoghan and the Brookvent team. We believe the products and the people are a really good fit with our people, branch and customer network at Brooks.”

With a successful track-record in supplying large scale residential projects in Northern Ireland and GB, and burgeoning export markets in Poland, Hungary and Russia, Brookvent is confidently projecting yet more export success, but this time a little closer to home.

Declan Gormley, Brookvent Group Managing Director, explained: “Today’s announcement is the culmination of months of hard work and cooperation with Brooks to achieve this highly significant agreement for both companies – something which is particularly noteworthy in the shadow of Covid-19 and the challenges of Brexit.

“It is a major milestone in our plan for market development and brings considerable and immediate market opportunities to the fore. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the most well-known and respected merchant brands in the Irish market, who not only share our customer focused approach, but who have the experience and infrastructure to deliver.”