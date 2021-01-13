Tom Smyth launches life-coaching book to tackle lack of confidence

Belfast businessman Tom Smyth has just launched a life-coaching book written specifically to help people overcome self-limiting fear and lack of confidence.

The 46-year-old, who is the managing director of Dream Apartments and a number of other successful property companies, decided to use lockdown to write his first book entitled Fear-Less.

“On the day lockdown came into force in Northern Ireland in March 2020, I decided to put to paper for the first time, initially to help my family and staff cope with the knock-on effects of the pandemic,” Mr Smyth said.

“I completed my book in mid-December on the day the first Covid vaccine was administered in the UK, and that felt very symbolic.”

Over the last nine months, Tom has diligently recorded his thoughts, ideas and strategies for success so that he could support anyone struggling with fear.

“When the pandemic started, it was a terrifying time for everyone as the future looked very uncertain. Unfortunately, almost a year on, for many people, the outlook remains frightening, but I see the boom of prosperity is a short time away, so the release of my book is very timely.

“This pandemic has hit many hospitality and tourism businesses particularly hard, mine included. I knew I needed to be mentally-strong to ensure my businesses not just survived but thrived in the worst crisis since World War Two,” he said.

“Fear has a paralysing effect on people’s ability to think and work out a strategy for success. It has a very negative impact on physical and mental health, and it is often the root cause of failure.

“I needed to find an antidote to self-limiting fear, so I explored the research and resources I have personally used over many years to turn my life around.

“I took time to reflect on everything I have learned about defeating tough times and realised that growing up in Belfast has given me an extraordinary resilience and determination to succeed.

“Belfast’s amazing transformation since the peace process of the late 1990s is both motivating and inspirational because it happened against the odds. I knew my journey and my city’s history of recovery and reinvention could help others. So, I decided to gather my thoughts and develop a simple system people could use to help them overcome any crisis.”

Inspired by his own brand, in Fear-Less, Tom has developed a unique self-improvement system called DREAM based on the five simple core principles of Determination, Regeneration, Energisation, Ambition and Motivation.

Tom says: “I came up with an easy formula to remember and practice so anybody can make it part of their everyday routine. Each section is carefully explained through anecdote, experience, insight and strategy.

“I have combined all the experiences and training that have taken me from starting work aged 10-years-old in a Belfast chippy, to heading up award-winning and successful company with art-hotel properties all over the UK and beyond.

“I want to help others fulfil their potential, so I have shared my personal secrets of success. I hope my new book will be useful to those who want to build their resilience and develop strategies for personal and professional development.”

Written in a unique voice, Fear-Less is a history lesson and a street-psychology lecture, animated by a personal narrative of ambition and learning tough life lessons.

“While we are in the grip of the pandemic, it is important to remember that this shall pass and there are better times ahead. Now is the time to prepare for a radically different post-Covid world which will require resilience and intelligence if you want to lead a fulfilling and successful life,” he said.

“I am 100 per cent confident that everyone has the power within them to achieve all of their dreams. My book offers them ways to unlock that inner potential and build vital resilience,” he said.

With Fear-Less’s publication, Tom is now planning a number of inspirational speaking seminars, and his book is already attracting interest from some of the world’s most successful life coaches.

“I have been contacted by some very influential and inspirational speakers who have invited me to talk about my book and my life journey at their virtual seminars. This is proof of the power of action in a crisis because being motivated to write my first book has already opened new doors for me.

“I’m so proud of my home city of Belfast and am delighted to be able to highlight to the rest of the world its remarkable recovery as a beacon hope. I look forward to sharing my experiences and thoughts with people who need inspiration and guidance to navigate life’s challenges.”

*Fear-Less by Tom Smith is set to be realised in early 2021 and is available to pre-order on Amazon now.